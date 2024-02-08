(MENAFN- GetNews)





"This histogram represents the distribution of effective species numbers across the 63 US cities studied. The red dashed line represents the median value of 34.53"

A landmark study conducted by Fern Berg, founder of Tree Vitalize, explores the diversity among over 5 million trees across 63 major U.S. cities. The study, available in detail at TreeVitalize , marks a significant step toward understanding and enhancing the ecological health of urban forests nationwide.

Key findings from the research show a remarkable variety in tree species, with the London planetree, crape myrtle, and Norway maple among the most common. However, the study highlights the necessity for greater species diversity to combat the challenges of pests, diseases, and environmental pressures.

Fern Berg emphasizes, "Diverse urban forests are crucial for building resilient ecosystems. Our findings underscore the need for strategic tree planting initiatives focused on diversifying our urban green spaces."

The research reveals a decline in tree cover amidst expanding urban areas, with a corresponding increase in impervious surfaces. This trend underscores the need for dynamic urban forest management to support growing cities. Fern Berg emphasizes, "Our urban forests are at a critical juncture. With tree cover declining and urban areas expanding, a proactive approach to urban forestry is essential for our health and the health of the planet."

Key findings include the predominance of the London planetree in urban landscapes and the median effective number of species being 34.53, suggesting room for improvement in urban tree diversity. Seattle, WA, boasts the highest diversity score of 108.81, illustrating the potential for urban forestry management to enhance biodiversity.

The study calls for government regulations, incentives, and initiatives to encourage diverse tree planting and management, highlighting the importance of diversity for urban forest health and stability.

For further insights into the specific findings and to explore the diversity of America's urban forests, visit TreeVitalize .

About Tree Vitalize

Tree Vitalize is an essential resource for tree enthusiasts. Offering guidance from a dedicated team of contributing arborists, environmental scientists, and arboriculturists with info from tree planting, identification, and care, Tree Vitalize is an advocate for the health and diversity of urban forests and woods across the United States.

