Chased By The Dragon, Caught By The Lamb: A Gripping Memoir Of Redemption And Hope

Feb 8, 2024 - Author Brian Morris, in collaboration with Martin Sanders as a contributor, unveils an extraordinary and deeply personal memoir, "Chased by the Dragon, Caught by the Lamb ." This compelling book delves into the remarkable life journey of Brian Morris, offering an unfiltered account of his descent into drug addiction, subsequent incarceration, and ultimate transformation through faith.

In this fast-paced and, at times, unsettling memoir, Morris fearlessly shares the highs and lows of his life. From a disadvantaged upbringing in impoverished circumstances to his first encounter with drugs at 16, the narrative delves into his harrowing descent into drug dealing by the tender age of 19.

"Chased by the Dragon, Caught by the Lamb" doesn't shy away from the stark realities faced by Morris and other prisoners who sought to embrace their Christian faith amidst the harsh and hostile prison environment. The book candidly depicts the challenges, temptations, and setbacks they encountered while striving to live out their beliefs.

However, at its core, this memoir is a testament to the power of redemption and second chances. Against all odds, Morris manages to turn his life around and finds solace in his Christian conversion. As he emerges from the grips of addiction and prison, he channels his experiences towards a greater purpose: helping others overcome the horrors of drug addiction and discovering new life through faith in Jesus.

While "Chased by the Dragon, Caught by the Lamb" deals with deeply serious and often distressing subject matter, Morris injects the narrative with a wry sense of humor that uplifts and engages readers throughout.

This memoir serves as an unfiltered glimpse into the dark world of addiction, the resilience of the human spirit, and the transformative power of faith. It will leave readers moved, inspired, and with a renewed sense of hope.

"Chased by the Dragon, Caught by the Lamb " is available now in major bookstores and online retailers.

About the Author:

Meet Brian Morris, a retired pastor from Oakdale Baptist Church in Caerphilly County, UK, whose life has been a remarkable journey of redemption. From a challenging upbringing to involvement in drug smuggling and a subsequent prison sentence, Brian's story is one of resilience and faith. After serving time behind bars, he turned his life around, marrying and becoming a stepfather to four children. Equipped with a theology degree, Brian became a pastor, embracing the opportunity to travel and explore different cultures. Despite personal challenges, he maintains strong relationships with his children. Brian's autobiography chronicles his transformation and serves as an inspiring testament to the power of second chances and the role of faith in overcoming adversity.

