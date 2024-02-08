The Next Wave Of E-Commerce: Sales Acceleration For New And Scaling Small Businesses

(MENAFN- GetNews) Serial 6-Figure Ecom Brand Builder Store Debunks“Dangerous” Online Teachings by Releasing Free Lifetime Trainings to Shopify Store Owners

In today's e-commerce world, the danger of outdated strategies can't be overstated. Too many aspiring entrepreneurs, lured by quick fixes from YouTube 'experts', find themselves trapped in methods that lead to devastating results. Recognizing this peril, Mike Eyo, after a decade of witnessing countless perils from youtube university graduates, has launched a free Facebook group to combat this trend. He aims to provide real-time, effective strategies for thriving in e-commerce for Shopify stores, regardless of niche.

Understanding the Perils of Outdated E-Commerce Strategies

The digital era's accessibility brings a flood of misinformation. Eyo warns against blindly following tactics that might have worked once but now lead to financial pitfalls, even with promising products.“There is no shortage of gurus online promoting videos that make things sound simpler and less risky than they may be because it gets them more views. The truth is, there are ample dollars available to be made in ecommerce and more people need to jump in to get their piece of the pie,” exclaimed Eyo.“Unfortunately, if you're not careful, those strategies they teach so they can get views are not the same strategies designed to make you money in your store.”

Eyo warns about tactics around dropshipping that while effective, require restrictions if you're going to grow to the 6- and 7-figure mark most store owners aspire to. Choosing suppliers wisely, especially in markets like the US where customers expect swift deliveries is imperative. This is about enhancing customer experiences and fostering sustainable business growth in a world where shipping times of more than 14 days are just not tolerated any more.

When it comes to products themselves, he also details how to create product pages that truly convert focusing on elements that entice and engage online shoppers. Monthly, he hosts live and thorough in-depth store teardowns of group members' stores in real-time to ensure they are ready to convert their visitors into buyers.

Another dangerous pitfall store owners are falling into, is around advertising, he warns. Post-iOS 14, ad creativity has become crucial. Eyo guides on developing ads that effectively capture your target audience's attention through cheatsheets and swipe files only available to group members.

Lastly, Eyo urges that too much focus on gaining traffic and not enough attention to converting traffic that has already come to the store is a gross oversight these 'YouTube Gurus' fail in. He teaches his personal 'Profit Wave' email series as a tool for consistent sales, nearly on-demand, leveraging smart and non-spammy follow up as a way to engage and create sales demand continuously for stores.

Simplifying E-commerce Growth

He breaks down e-commerce success into achievable goals and provides actionable advice for real results.

Entrepreneurs can delve deeper into these modern e-commerce tactics in the Traffic and Conversions Facebook group.

To grab your exclusive group invite, go here:



About Mike Eyo:

With a decade in e-commerce, building two six-figure brands, and mentoring over 100 entrepreneurs, Mike Eyo stands as a guiding force in the ever-evolving digital marketplace.

Media Contact

Company Name: Max Your Sales LLC

Contact Person: Michael Eyo

Email: Send Email

Country: United States

Website:

