Bono’S Pit Bar-B-Q Marks 75 Years Of Timeless Tradition, Extends Gratitude To The Jacksonville Community

(MENAFN- GetNews) One of Jacksonville's oldest restaurants aims to honor the community through celebratory, anniversary initiatives throughout 2024.

JACKSONVILLE, FL - Bono's Pit Bar-B-Q, a Jacksonville barbecue legend, is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year. Established in 1949, Bono's remains steadfast in its commitment to award-winning pit barbecue. To highlight this milestone, they will be celebrating throughout the year with a variety of social media highlights featuring customers and employees, throwback menu items at throwback prices, and 75th Anniversary merchandise for all to enjoy.

"The community that Bono's was founded on is a testament to our continued success and perseverance," said Josh Martino, President of Bono's Pit Bar-B-Q. "Every day, we see customers from all walks of life come to Bono's to enjoy our timeless recipes and dedication to southern hospitality. The Bono's experience was never intended to be merely transactional. It is a relationship between our family brand and our community where we are genuinely excited to welcome them into our home. From our Pit Bosses to our servers, customers get to know our Bono's family, and are invited to become a part of it too."

With 75 years of history, the Bono's family credits its continued success to teamwork, a family culture, and a community purpose. Like other restaurants, Bono's has confronted significant challenges over its more than seven decades in business, navigating through natural disasters, recessions, pandemics. Each time they emerge stronger, more resilient, and even more willing to evolve. Bono's will always be dedicated to giving back to the community that has made them successful for 75 years.

"Some of my best life memories were at Bono's. I remember barely being tall enough to watch Harvey Green, one of the original Pit Bosses, cook when I was five years old. Fast forward 10 years later and my wife and I are on our first date there," said Joe Adeeb, who purchased Bono's in 1980. "The values of Bono's are the values we have established our family around, serving customers has never once felt like a job.”

