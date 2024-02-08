Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. Announces Financial Results For Fiscal Year 2023

Mr. Lee Choon Wooi, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Directors at Starbox, remarked, "As we reflect on fiscal year 2023, it becomes apparent that Starbox Group has solidified its position as a key player in advertising, cash rebates, and payment solutions, and become a technology solutions provider in Southeast Asia. I am pleased to announce a remarkable 63.2% increase in our total revenue, reaching $11.7 million from $7.2 million in fiscal year 2022. This growth underscores our innovative strategies and diversified approach, particularly evident in technology-driven operations and our recent acquisitions, which have expanded our business. Despite challenges in digital advertising, our strategic acquisitions have significantly bolstered our competitiveness and market presence, contributing an additional $2.2 million in revenue from advertising design and consultation services. The consistent expansion of our member and merchant bases on the GETBATS platform reflects the progress in performance and market coverage. Looking forward, our focus remains on enhancing our comprehensive technology services and solutions and platform capabilities to deliver enduring value to our clients and shareholders."

Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Highlights



Total revenue

was $11.7 million in fiscal year 2023, an increase of 63.2% from $7.2 million in fiscal year 2022.

Income from operations

was $4.6 million in fiscal year 2023, compared to $5.0 million in fiscal year 2022. Net income

was $2.1 million in fiscal year 2023 compared to $3.6 million in fiscal year 2022.

Fiscal Year 2023 Operational Highlights



Number of advertisers was 31 as of September 30, 2023, compared to 63 as of September 30, 2022.

Number of members on the GETBATS website and mobile app was 2,523,802 as of September 30, 2023, compared to 2,513,658 as of September 30, 2022.

Number of merchants on the GETBATS website and mobile app was 841 as of September 30, 2023, compared to 820 as of September 30, 2022.

Number of transactions facilitated through GETBATS website and mobile app was 264,600 as of September 30, 2023, compared to 338,940 as of September 30, 2022. Completed the acquisition of 51% equity interests in One Eighty Holdings Ltd on June 26, 2023.

About

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd.

Headquartered in Malaysia, Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. is a technology-driven, rapidly growing company with innovation as its focus. Starbox is aiming to be a comprehensive technology solutions provider within Southeast Asia and also engages in building a cash rebate, advertising, and payment solution business ecosystem targeting micro, small, and medium enterprises that lack the bandwidth to develop an in-house data management system for effective marketing. The Company connects retail merchants with retail shoppers to facilitate transactions through cash rebates offered by retail merchants on its GETBATS website and mobile app. The Company provides digital advertising services to advertisers through its SEEBATS website and mobile app, GETBATS website and mobile app and social media. The Company also provides payment solution services to merchants. For more information, please visit the Company's website: .



Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "approximates," "assesses," "believes," "hopes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "plans," "will," "would," "should," "could," "may" or similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission .

