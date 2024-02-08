Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. Announces Financial Results For Fiscal Year 2023

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq: STBX ) ("Starbox" or the "Company"), a service provider of cash rebates, advertising, and payment solutions, has unveiled its financial results for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2023.
Mr. Lee Choon Wooi, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Directors at Starbox, remarked, "As we reflect on fiscal year 2023, it becomes apparent that Starbox Group has solidified its position as a key player in advertising, cash rebates, and payment solutions, and become a technology solutions provider in Southeast Asia. I am pleased to announce a remarkable 63.2% increase in our total revenue, reaching $11.7 million from $7.2 million in fiscal year 2022. This growth underscores our innovative strategies and diversified approach, particularly evident in technology-driven operations and our recent acquisitions, which have expanded our business. Despite challenges in digital advertising, our strategic acquisitions have significantly bolstered our competitiveness and market presence, contributing an additional $2.2 million in revenue from advertising design and consultation services. The consistent expansion of our member and merchant bases on the GETBATS platform reflects the progress in performance and market coverage. Looking forward, our focus remains on enhancing our comprehensive technology services and solutions and platform capabilities to deliver enduring value to our clients and shareholders."
Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Highlights
Total revenue
was $11.7 million in fiscal year 2023, an increase of 63.2% from $7.2 million in fiscal year 2022. Income from operations
was $4.6 million in fiscal year 2023, compared to $5.0 million in fiscal year 2022. Net income
was $2.1 million in fiscal year 2023 compared to $3.6 million in fiscal year 2022.
Fiscal Year 2023 Operational Highlights
Number of advertisers was 31 as of September 30, 2023, compared to 63 as of September 30, 2022. Number of members on the GETBATS website and mobile app was 2,523,802 as of September 30, 2023, compared to 2,513,658 as of September 30, 2022. Number of merchants on the GETBATS website and mobile app was 841 as of September 30, 2023, compared to 820 as of September 30, 2022. Number of transactions facilitated through GETBATS website and mobile app was 264,600 as of September 30, 2023, compared to 338,940 as of September 30, 2022. Completed the acquisition of 51% equity interests in One Eighty Holdings Ltd on June 26, 2023.
About
Starbox Group Holdings Ltd.
Headquartered in Malaysia, Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. is a technology-driven, rapidly growing company with innovation as its focus. Starbox is aiming to be a comprehensive technology solutions provider within Southeast Asia and also engages in building a cash rebate, advertising, and payment solution business ecosystem targeting micro, small, and medium enterprises that lack the bandwidth to develop an in-house data management system for effective marketing. The Company connects retail merchants with retail shoppers to facilitate transactions through cash rebates offered by retail merchants on its GETBATS website and mobile app. The Company provides digital advertising services to advertisers through its SEEBATS website and mobile app, GETBATS website and mobile app and social media. The Company also provides payment solution services to merchants. For more information, please visit the Company's website: .
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "approximates," "assesses," "believes," "hopes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "plans," "will," "would," "should," "could," "may" or similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission .
|
STARBOX GROUP HOLDINGS LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
|
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As of
September 30, 2023
|
|
|
As of
September 30, 2022
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CURRENT ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and equivalents
|
|
$
|
2,524,957
|
|
|
$
|
17,778,895
|
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
|
|
9,405,155
|
|
|
|
2,032,717
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
|
16,067,467
|
|
|
|
4,269,611
|
|
Short-term deposits
|
|
|
125,298
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Due from related parties
|
|
|
112,281
|
|
|
|
1,473
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
|
28,235,158
|
|
|
|
24,082,696
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NON-CURRENT ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property and equipment, net
|
|
|
2,523,181
|
|
|
|
13,380
|
|
Intangible assets, net
|
|
|
39,666,050
|
|
|
|
903,768
|
|
Right-of-use assets, net
|
|
|
144,901
|
|
|
|
42,574
|
|
Long-term deposits
|
|
|
213,047
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Goodwill
|
|
|
82,244,248
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Total non-current assets
|
|
|
124,791,427
|
|
|
|
959,722
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL ASSETS
|
|
$
|
153,026,585
|
|
|
$
|
25,042,418
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CURRENT LIABILITIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
$
|
1,088,982
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
Taxes payable
|
|
|
339,350
|
|
|
|
1,404,128
|
|
Deferred revenue
|
|
|
393,615
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities
|
|
|
1,271,087
|
|
|
|
541,050
|
|
Operating lease liabilities, current
|
|
|
47,537
|
|
|
|
15,833
|
|
Due to related parties
|
|
|
246,836
|
|
|
|
7,361
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
|
3,387,407
|
|
|
|
1,968,372
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deferred tax liabilities, net
|
|
|
6,412,919
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Operating lease liabilities, non-current
|
|
|
97,364
|
|
|
|
26,741
|
|
Loans payable
|
|
|
2,070,563
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Total non-current liabilities
|
|
|
8,580,846
|
|
|
|
26,741
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES
|
|
|
11,968,253
|
|
|
|
1,995,113
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
COMMITMENT AND CONTINGENCY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Preferred shares, par value $0.001125, 5,000,000 shares
authorized, no shares issued and outstanding
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Ordinary shares, par value $0.001125, 883,000,000
shares authorized, 71,885,000 shares and 45,375,000 shares
issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2023 and 2022,
respectively
|
|
|
80,871
|
|
|
|
51,047
|
|
Additional paid in capital
|
|
|
81,902,805
|
|
|
|
18,918,303
|
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
|
|
(1,061,958)
|
|
|
|
(607,052)
|
|
Retained earnings
|
|
|
8,872,207
|
|
|
|
4,685,007
|
|
Total shareholders' equity attributable to the Company
|
|
|
89,793,925
|
|
|
|
23,047,305
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Noncontrolling interest
|
|
|
51,264,407
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL EQUITY
|
|
|
141,058,332
|
|
|
|
23,047,305
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
$
|
153,026,585
|
|
|
$
|
25,042,418
|
|
STARBOX GROUP HOLDINGS LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSHIVE INCOME
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2023
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
|
FISCAL YEARS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30,
|
|
|
|
2023
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating revenue
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Advertising services
|
|
|
5,307,280
|
|
|
|
7,174,050
|
|
|
|
3,158,520
|
|
Cash rebate and payment solution services and
media booking
|
|
|
84,592
|
|
|
|
20,137
|
|
|
|
7,708
|
|
Software licensing
|
|
|
5,715,333
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Production income
|
|
|
362,040
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Marketing and promotional campaign service
|
|
|
271,607
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Total operating revenue
|
|
|
11,740,852
|
|
|
|
7,194,187
|
|
|
|
3,166,228
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of revenue
|
|
|
834,614
|
|
|
|
6,383
|
|
|
|
19,874
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
|
10,906,238
|
|
|
|
7,187,804
|
|
|
|
3,146,354
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Selling expenses
|
|
|
376,899
|
|
|
|
97,939
|
|
|
|
120,515
|
|
General and administrative expenses
|
|
|
5,931,350
|
|
|
|
2,139,428
|
|
|
|
885,950
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total operating expenses
|
|
|
6,308,249
|
|
|
|
2,237,367
|
|
|
|
1,006,465
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income from operations
|
|
|
4,597,989
|
|
|
|
4,950,437
|
|
|
|
2,139,889
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other income, net
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest income, net
|
|
|
750
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Other income (expenses), net
|
|
|
(4,924)
|
|
|
|
59,377
|
|
|
|
166
|
|
Total other income (expenses), net
|
|
|
(4,174)
|
|
|
|
59,377
|
|
|
|
166
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income before income tax
|
|
|
4,593,815
|
|
|
|
5,009,814
|
|
|
|
2,140,055
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income tax expense
|
|
|
2,134,082
|
|
|
|
1,407,449
|
|
|
|
692,405
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income before noncontrolling interest
|
|
|
2,459,733
|
|
|
|
3,602,365
|
|
|
|
1,447,650
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Less: Income attributable to noncontrolling interest
|
|
|
311,497
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income attributable to the Company
|
|
$
|
2,148,236
|
|
|
$
|
3,602,365
|
|
|
$
|
1,447,650
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other Comprehensive income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Foreign currency translation loss attributable to the
Company
|
|
|
(223,726)
|
|
|
|
(585,619)
|
|
|
|
(19,063)
|
|
Foreign currency translation loss attributable to
noncontrolling interest
|
|
|
(21,790)
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Comprehensive income attributable to the
Company
|
|
$
|
1,924,510
|
|
|
$
|
3,016,746
|
|
|
$
|
1,428,587
|
|
Comprehensive income attributable to
noncontrolling interest
|
|
$
|
289,707
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income per share - basic and diluted
|
|
$
|
0.04
|
|
|
$
|
0.09
|
|
|
$
|
0.04
|
|
Weighted average number of ordinary shares
outstanding - basic and diluted
|
|
$
|
56,469,014
|
|
|
$
|
40,544,863
|
|
|
$
|
40,000,000
|
|
STARBOX GROUP HOLDINGS LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|
|
|
|
2023
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
|
FISCAL YEARS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30,
|
|
|
|
2023
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
$
|
2,459,733
|
|
|
$
|
3,602,365
|
|
|
$
|
1,447,650
|
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash
used in operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
1,840,302
|
|
|
|
161,267
|
|
|
|
2,568
|
|
Amortization of right-of-use assets
|
|
|
41,090
|
|
|
|
56,690
|
|
|
|
7,274
|
|
Changes in deferred tax
|
|
|
857,381
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Changes in operating assets / liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts receivable
|
|
|
(5,124,396)
|
|
|
|
(864,099)
|
|
|
|
(1,100,053)
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
|
(11,265,056)
|
|
|
|
(4,754,970)
|
|
|
|
(39,190)
|
|
Customer deposit
|
|
|
(217,878)
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Deferred revenue
|
|
|
(217,533)
|
|
|
|
(778,701)
|
|
|
|
688,979
|
|
Taxes payable
|
|
|
(545,753)
|
|
|
|
661,359
|
|
|
|
870,528
|
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
|
|
(41,090)
|
|
|
|
(56,690)
|
|
|
|
(7,274)
|
|
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|
|
|
467,154
|
|
|
|
740,415
|
|
|
|
13,413
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash (used in) provided by operating
activities
|
|
|
(11,528,168)
|
|
|
|
(1,232,364)
|
|
|
|
1,883,895
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash acquired from acquisition of subsidiaries
|
|
|
932,893
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Purchase of fixed assets
|
|
|
(14,864)
|
|
|
|
(6,669)
|
|
|
|
(5,203)
|
|
Purchase of intangible assets
|
|
|
(17,679,247)
|
|
|
|
(1,129,260)
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Cash advances to a related party
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(387,945)
|
|
Collection of cash advances from a related party
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
387,945
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
|
|
(16,761,218)
|
|
|
|
(1,135,929)
|
|
|
|
(5,203)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Capital contribution by shareholders
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
200,000
|
|
Proceeds from equity financing
|
|
|
11,766,810
|
|
|
|
18,769,326
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Increase in due from related parties
|
|
|
10,713
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Repayment of loans
|
|
|
(32,331)
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Borrowing from (repayment to) related parties
|
|
|
328,546
|
|
|
|
(729,521)
|
|
|
|
(125,875)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash provided by financing activities
|
|
|
12,063,025
|
|
|
|
18,039,805
|
|
|
|
74,125
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON
CASH
|
|
|
972,423
|
|
|
|
(187,894)
|
|
|
|
(28,792)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH &
EQUIVALENTS
|
|
|
(15,253,938)
|
|
|
|
15,483,618
|
|
|
|
1,924,025
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CASH & EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF
FISCAL YEAR
|
|
|
17,778,895
|
|
|
|
2,295,277
|
|
|
|
371,252
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CASH & EQUIVALENTS, END OF FISCAL
YEAR
|
|
|
2,524,957
|
|
|
|
17,778,895
|
|
|
|
2,295,277
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Supplemental Cash Flow Data:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income tax paid
|
|
$
|
2,382,705
|
|
|
$
|
934,910
|
|
|
$
|
15,747
|
|
Interest paid
|
|
$
|
26,454
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and
financing activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for
operating lease liabilities
|
|
$
|
167,667
|
|
|
$
|
52,934
|
|
|
$
|
317,170
|
|
Shares issued for acquisition of One Eighty Ltd
|
|
$
|
53,055,300
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
Goodwill acquired in business acquisition
|
|
$
|
82,244,248
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
Identifiable intangible assets acquired in business
acquisition
|
|
$
|
23,500,000
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
Net assets acquired in business acquisition
|
|
$
|
21,785,752
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
