Expansion Of DOST Centers Planned Across Various Regions Of Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 9. The process of opening DOST centers in the regions of Azerbaijan will continue this year, Trend reports.

This was discussed at a meeting dedicated to the organization of DOST services at the regional level and electronicization in the social sphere.

It was noted that ensuring flexibility in service delivery at DOST centers is an ongoing focus. If in 2019 the average duration of providing services to citizens at DOST centers was 9 minutes 39 seconds, then in 2023 it decreased to 7 minutes 5 seconds, and the waiting time in line at the Centers decreased on average from 3 minutes 54 seconds to 2 minutes 57 seconds .

Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population Sahil Babayev noted that the scope of DOST services, which were used by more than 2 million citizens over the past period, expanded last year. It was noted that with the opening of the DOST Karabakh Regional Center in Barda in August 2023 with the participation of the head of state, DOST services covered 9 more cities and regions (Khankendi, Agjabedi, Agdam, Barda, Fizuli, Khojaly, Khojavend, Shusha and Terter) of the country.

It was emphasized that in DOST centers, where 159 services related to the social sphere are quickly and transparently provided through a“single window”, since last year a set of services has been implemented that correspond to the new concept of employment, as well as ƏN TEZ services (emergency electronic call to the Ministry of Justice) , mediation, "RehaPoint", etc. Future goals were brought to attention - organizing services for DOST regional centers, human resource management for the Centers, volunteer activities, improving the DOST Index methodology, etc.

It was noted that a number of countries have shown interest in applying the DOST model and electronicization practices in the social sphere.