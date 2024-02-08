               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Turkish Delegates Visit 'MÜSİAD Azerbaijan' Office (PHOTO)


2/8/2024 7:14:52 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 9. Deputies of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye visited the Azerbaijani office of the Association of Independent Industrialists and Entrepreneurs (MÜSİAD), Trend reports.

Deputies of the All-Union National Council met with the Chairman of the Board of "MÜSİAD Azerbaijan" Rashad Jabirli and other members of the organization.

Rashad Jabirli noted that the main activities of MÜSİAD Azerbaijan are aimed at expanding trade relations and mutual investments between Azerbaijan and Türkiye.

During the meeting, the issue of increasing the number of visits of investors from Nevsehir to Azerbaijan was discussed. It was noted that this will further strengthen cooperation between Türkiye and Azerbaijan and increase trade turnover.

MENAFN08022024000187011040ID1107830742

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search