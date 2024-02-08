Turkish Delegates Visit 'MÜSİAD Azerbaijan' Office (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 9. Deputies of the
Grand National Assembly of Türkiye visited the Azerbaijani office
of the Association of Independent Industrialists and Entrepreneurs
(MÜSİAD), Trend reports.
Deputies of the All-Union National Council met with the Chairman
of the Board of "MÜSİAD Azerbaijan" Rashad Jabirli and other
members of the organization.
Rashad Jabirli noted that the main activities of MÜSİAD
Azerbaijan are aimed at expanding trade relations and mutual
investments between Azerbaijan and Türkiye.
During the meeting, the issue of increasing the number of visits
of investors from Nevsehir to Azerbaijan was discussed. It was
noted that this will further strengthen cooperation between Türkiye
and Azerbaijan and increase trade turnover.
