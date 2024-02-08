Ukraine Returns 100 Service Members From Russian Captivity

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine has returned another 100 defenders from Russian captivity, including warriors from the Armed Forces, the National Guard and the State Border Guard Service.

President Volodymyr Zelensky announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“Another 100 Ukrainians are back home in Ukraine. The National Guard, border guards, and Armed Forces. The majority of them are Mariupol defenders. All of them are our people, all of them are back on their native land. We are working on bringing back every Ukrainian who is still in captivity, and we will not stop until we do!” the President wrote.

He thanked the team involved in the prisoner exchanges for the result the country needs.

As Ukrinform reported, the previous prisoner swap took place on January 31. Back then, Ukraine brought home 207 Ukrainian service members.







































The first prisoner exchange in a long time also was held on January 3. Ukraine returned more than 200 military and civilians from Russian captivity.