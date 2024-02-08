Ukraine Invites Ecuador To Join Peace Formula

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ministers for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine and Ecuador Dmytro Kuleba and Gabriela Sommerfeld have discussed the Peace Formula and ways to increase trade.

The head of Ukrainian diplomacy said this in a post on the social media platform X , Ukrinform reports.

“During our call today, I thanked Foreign Minister Gabriela Sommerfeld for Ecuador's condemnation of Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine and solidarity with the Ukrainian people. I invited Ecuador to join Zelensky's Peace Formula as the way to restore comprehensive, just and lasting peace for Ukraine,” Kuleba posted.

He also added that the parties“explored avenues to further strengthen bilateral cooperation and increase trade”.

FMexpects decision on use of frozen Russian assets to be endorsed in 2024

As Ukrinform reported, national security advisors and foreign policy advisors at a meeting in Davos on January 14 addressed the remaining five points of the Ukrainian Peace Formula and the progress in their implementation.

Volodymyr Zelensky and President of the Swiss Confederation Viola Amgerd have agreed to start preparations for the Global Peace Summit at the level of heads of state in Switzerland.

The Global Peace Summit, initiated by Ukraine, may take place in February.