U.S. Senate Votes To Consider Bill On Assistance For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The upper chamber of the U.S. Congress managed to gather the necessary number of votes to begin the consideration of a $95 billion package to fund Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan.

The procedural vote took place on Thursday, Ukrinform's own correspondent reports.

Thus, 67 senators voted in favor of a motion, which will ensure further process of consideration of the document, while 32 voted against it. The bill needs at least 60 votes to advance through the 100-member Senate.

"This is a good first step. This bill is essential for our national security, for the security of our friends in Ukraine, in Israel, for humanitarian aid for innocent civilians in Gaza, and for Taiwan," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said after the vote.

The upper house of the U.S. Congress is expected to vote on the bill in the near future to pass it on to the House of Representatives.

The bill provides more than $60 billion in support for Ukraine, as well as approximately $35 billion in aid to Israel and other U.S. allies.