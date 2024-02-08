Two Civilians Killed As Enemy Kamikaze Drone Hit Car In Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Two people were killed and another injured in a Russian attack on the Kherson region.

The Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office said this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"A pre-trial investigation has been launched as part of criminal proceedings over violations of the laws and customs of war," the post reads.

According to the investigation, on February 8, around 16:00, on a road near the town of Beryslav, law enforcers found a burning car with the bodies of two dead people inside. The vehicle was likely hit by a kamikaze drone. Details of the incident are being established.

A 58-year-old man who was injured in the shelling of the Bilozerka community was also taken to the hospital. At the time of the attack, the man was trying to get to a shelter.

As reported by Ukrinform, on February 7, the Russian military shelled several settlements in the Kherson district. Three civilians - men aged 56 and 62 and a 47-year-old woman - were injured in the attacks on the villages of Tokarivka, Molodizhne and Zelenivka. All of them were taken to the hospital. Two men are in serious condition.

Photo: Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office