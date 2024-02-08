Canada, Finland To Work Together To Help Rebuild Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Canada and Finland have agreed to work together on the post-war recovery and reconstruction of Ukraine.

This was announced by the Canadian Ministry for Foreign Affairs following a meeting of Canadian Minister of Export Promotion, International Trade and Economic Development and Mary Ng with her Finnish counterpart Ville Tavio.



“They [the ministers] also reflected on both countries' strong commitment to Ukraine and the importance of working together to support its recovery and reconstruction,” the MFA said.

It is noted that the interlocutors touched upon the issue of green transition and sustainable extraction of critical minerals.

“As Canada and Finland are trusted partners that respect rules-based international trade and investment, the ministers discussed global economic security and resilience,” the MFA said.

According to the MFA, in 2022, bilateral merchandise trade between Canada and Finland reached $1.76 billion, up by a third after the entry into force of the Canada-Europe Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement in 2019.