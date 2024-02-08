Diia.City Already Has More Than 800 Residents PM Shmyhal

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Information technology is the sector of the economy that has demonstrated the greatest resilience during the full-scale war. In 2023, the IT industry's exports amounted to about $6.7 billion, which is almost the same level as in 2022.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said this at a forum dedicated to the second anniversary of Diia, Ukrinform reports, referring to the government's press service.

“Information technology is the sector of the economy that has shown the greatest resilience during a full-scale war. It is the sector that has provided the state with foreign exchange earnings, tax payments and the creation of new jobs,” said Shmyhal, adding that the industry continued to grow and remained one of the driving forces of the Ukrainian economy.

The Prime Minister reminded that the IT industry was a priority sector for Ukraine.

“We already have more than 800 residents who are motivated to work for the Ukrainian economy and for the victory of Ukraine. And this is just the beginning,” the Prime Minister stressed.

Shmyhal noted that there are many ambitious plans that will definitely be implemented. One of them is to help Ukrainian IT companies cooperate with global businesses. A unique all-Ukrainian online platform is being created, where global companies will look for reliable IT service providers from Ukraine.

According to the Prime Minister, the government also plans to further improve the conditions of the Diia space and make it more accessible to technology businesses. Thus, after the Russian invasion, defence technology companies were allowed to use Diia. Now there are about a hundred of them working there.

“This increases the number of defence-tech developments. We already have more than a thousand of them, and about half of them are a priority for the defence forces. We are talking about drones, robotic systems, automated control, communication and protection systems, electronic warfare and much more,” said Shmyhal.

He stressed that the state relied on innovation in the defence industry to stay one step ahead of the enemy. In the near future, there are plans to extend Diia capabilities to companies involved in the production of bionic prostheses and electric vehicles.

“The first area is particularly important because it concerns the health of our defenders. The second area is the green transition. We are doing it together with the rest of Europe. It is also about the use of our natural resources. Lithium deposits make it possible to create a full cycle of electric car production, not only for domestic needs but also for export,” the Prime Minister concluded.

As Ukrinform previously reported, Taras Melnychuk, the Cabinet's permanent representative in the Verkhovna Rada, said that companies focusing on the production of drones, responsible for their maintenance and providing UAV training services can now become residents of the Diia tax space.