SBU Detains Collaborator Who Helped Russian Invaders In Kharkiv Region

That's according to the law enforcement agency, Ukrinform reports.

Photo: SBU

It was established that during the temporary seizure of the district, the man helped the invaders navigate the terrain and choose the territory for laying minefields. As a result, the Russians mined areas around Kupiansk, including local roads used by civilians.

The suspect also provided the Russian military with farm food and firewood to heat the captured school that the invaders used as their base.

The man accommodated three Russian commanders in his own house. He demanded that his colleagues hand over to the invaders concrete blocks and wood for the construction of fortifications. Those who refused to do so were threatened with imprisonment in a Russian torture chamber.

After the liberation of the district, the enemy accomplice remained in the community and hoped to avoid justice, but he was exposed and detained by SBU officers.

The man was charged with aiding the aggressor state under Part 1 of Article 111-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. He faces imprisonment for a term of up to 12 years.

The suspect is currently in custody.