More Than 1,200 Residents Of Zaporizhzhia Region In Russian Captivity - Fedorov

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to the official registry, 1,200 residents of the Zaporizhzhia region are held captive by the enemy. However, this figure may be much higher.

This was stated by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov during a press conference, an Ukrinform correspondent reported.

"According to the official register, there are 1,200 people in captivity. My opinion is that it is about twice as many," he said.

The head of the RMA called on people who remain in the occupation to leave. After all, no one can provide security guarantees there.

Russians fired 176 times atregion overnight, launching 67 drones

Fedorov added that a separate headquarters has been set up in Zaporizhzhia based on the IDP Assistance Center from Melitopol 'Same Tut' that collects information on kidnapped people. The Center has all the recommendations on what to do if a person is captured, where to write a statement, and whom to contact. After that, we start working together with the special services and a representative of the Human Rights Ombudsman.

As reported, the mayor of Dniprorudne, Yevhen Matveev, has been held captive for almost two years, and a journalist from Melitopol, Iryna Levchenko, has been held captive for a long time.