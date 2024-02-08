Itchko Ezratti's GL Homes: Valencia Ridge Premium 55+ Living Coming Soon To Wesley Chapel

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) WESLEY CHAPEL, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2024 / Since 1994, GL Homes' Valencia lifestyle communities have been synonymous with Florida 55+ luxury living, and now its world-famous premium 55+ brand is coming to the greater Tampa area with Valencia Ridge in Wesley Chapel! The all-new community coming soon will feature contemporary home designs ranging from the $500s to the $800s, plus all the high-end amenities that Valencia is known for.

Nothing in the Wesley Chapel area compares to the incredible 55+ lifestyle coming soon at Valencia Ridge. The impressive 29,000 square-foot clubhouse will anchor more than 7 acres of recreational amenities, including multiple resort-style pools, pickleball and tennis courts, a racquet club with a pro shop, an expansive fitness center, massage room, exercise studio, restaurant and bar, sports lounge, a grand social hall, and so much more. These amenities are the hallmark of Valencia communities throughout Florida.

The state-of-the-art clubhouse at Valencia Ridge will be the heart of the community, serving as a central hub for socializing and community activities organized by a full-time lifestyle director. Residents can gather for events, join clubs, or simply relax in the company of like-minded neighbors.

Valencia Ridge in Wesley Chapel is located just 30 minutes from the heart of Tampa Bay. That means residents can enjoy the Valencia lifestyle by day and the urban amenities of Tampa Bay by night. That includes fine dining, nightlife, professional sports, and beach activities at nearby Clearwater Beach. Enjoy an NFL game at Raymond James Stadium, an MLB baseball game at Tropicana Field, or an NHL game at Amalie Arena: Tampa Bay is a sports powerhouse. The Tampa Riverwalk is the perfect place for pre-and post-game drinks at any of the numerous bars and restaurants along the waterfront. The world-famous Valencia 55+ lifestyle, coupled with easy access to Tampa Bay urban amenities, makes for the perfect location for active adults ready to celebrate life to the fullest.

Sign up today and join the VIP list at GLHomes for grand opening details and to learn how you can be the first to call this incredible new 55+ community home. Valencia Ridge will be previewing from Winding Ridge at 32212 Mahogany Valley Drive in Wesley Chapel. For more information, call (813) 228-6300 or visit GLHomes/Valencia-Ridge.

About GL Homes

Founded in 1976, GL Homes is a uniquely American success story. Built by Itchko Ezratti , who believed that hard work, integrity, and quality craftsmanship would thrive in the marketplace, GL Homes has since grown into one of Florida's largest homebuilders.

Misha Ezratti, son of company founder Itchko Ezratti , is President of GL Homes and leads the charge in overseeing operations across the state of Florida today. Misha Ezratti continues to reinforce the culture started by his father, namely, that every employee and customer is part of the GL Homes family. Those enduring values are reflected in every home built by GL Homes today.

With a more than 45-year track record, countless industry awards and accolades, and, most importantly, more than 100,000 happy GL homeowners, it's easy to see how Itchko Ezratti's GL Homes has grown into a top luxury home builder across both Florida and the nation.

Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE: GL Homes

