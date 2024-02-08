Dupont REGISTRY Group Welcomes Colleen Cash As President Of Sotheby's Motorsport And Chief Digital Officer Of Dupont REGISTRY Group

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2024 / duPont REGISTRY Group , the trailblazer in the luxury and exotic automotive ecosystem, and RM Sotheby's , the world's largest auction house by total sales, announce the appointment of Colleen Cash as President of Sotheby's Motorsport and Chief Digital Officer of duPont REGISTRY Group, a dual position that will allow her to build a cohesive experience for both platforms. This marks a significant milestone in duPont REGISTRY Group's commitment to elevating the luxury automotive marketplace.

Collen Cash

New President of Sotheby's Motorsport and Chief Digital Officer of duPont REGISTRY Group

Colleen Cash will play a pivotal role in knitting together a cohesive experience across all ecosystems within Sotheby's Motorsport and duPont REGISTRY Group.

"Colleen will be a tremendous asset to our team," said Antoine Tessier, CEO of duPont REGISTRY Group. "Her unique insight into the consumer and luxury markets will be vital as we transform our ecosystem through new product development and digital expansion and truly deliver on being the one-stop shop for the ultimate luxury car experience."

With over a decade of expertise, Colleen Cash stands as a seasoned senior executive. Her specialized focus lies in optimizing secondary markets and online marketplace models, with knowledge spanning the realms of fine art, collectibles, and luxury goods.

"I am honored to accept these tremendous positions and embark on this exciting journey to redefine the luxury automotive marketplace," says Cash. "My vision is to enhance the digital experience, weaving together the best of all we are delivering, while connecting clients to the story behind each luxury vehicle."

As the former Senior Vice President of Marketplace at Artnet, Colleen orchestrated a comprehensive overhaul of the Auctions and Galleries divisions. Under her leadership, the team achieved unparalleled milestones, setting new records in revenue, profitability, and audience expansion.

"Her extensive background in sales and revenue, coupled with a keen understanding of the audience lens, positions Colleen to shape the digital storefront experience of our group," adds Bryon Madsen, President of RM Sotheby's.

For media inquiries, please contact:

[email protected]

About:

duPont REGISTRY Group is the epitome of the high-end automotive lifestyle, bringing together culture, community, and commerce. duPont REGISTRY Group is a vibrant community of automotive enthusiasts. Its portfolio includes duPont REGISTRY , Sotheby's Motorsport , Canossa Events , Cavallino , and FerrariChat .

RM Sotheby's is the world's leading collector car auction house. RM's vertically integrated range of services, from auctions and private sales to estate planning and financial services, provides an unsurpassed level of service to the global collector car market. RM Sotheby's is currently responsible for the most valuable motor car ever sold at auction.

Sotheby's Motorsport , a distinguished division of the renowned Sotheby's brand, is a premier destination for automotive enthusiasts and collectors alike. Dedicated to the passion and artistry of automotive design, Sotheby's Motorsport offers a unique platform for buyers and sellers to engage in the world of high-performance and classic automobiles.

###

Contact Information

Antoine Tessier

CEO

[email protected]

9174157295

SOURCE: duPont REGISTRY Group

View the original press release on newswire.