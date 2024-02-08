(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - February 8, 2024) - Noble Studios is thrilled to unveil the 2024 Noble Deeds initiative, opening its application window on February 1, 2024. This unique program presents an unparalleled opportunity for 501(c)(3) organizations in Nevada to access expert pro-bono digital marketing services worth over $200,000. Applications close on February 16, 2024.

The Noble Deeds program has empowered nonprofit organizations across Nevada over the last 11 years, helping them amplify their impact and reach. This year, Noble Studios is to award one or more local nonprofits with tailored services such as advanced branding strategies, cutting-edge website development, SEO optimization, dynamic integrated marketing campaigns, engaging video content, and much more. "Our goal is to meet the unique needs of each nonprofit, aligning our expertise with their mission and objectives," said Kelsey Audas, the 2023 Noble Deeds Chair.

"At Noble Studios, we believe in continuing to invest in our community the way we know best, through Creative Digital Performance Marketing," said Season Lopiccolo, COO & CoFounder of Noble Studios. "We have a lot to be thankful for in our community and the investment is so impactful."

Noble Deeds is an employee-led council within Noble Studios that focuses on identifying in-state nonprofits that need the support of a nationally recognized agency to help them meet their long-term and short-term goals and objectives. "I'm looking forward to seeing our 2024 list of nominees," Lopiccolo continued. "The decision-making is never easy, but it is so great to hear and see how many wonderful and committed members of our community are focused on making things better here, living and working in our great state."

Over the years, Noble Studios has supported a diverse range of recipients in the past, including Family Respite Care of Nevada (2023), Communities in Schools of Nevada (2022), JOIN Inc. (2021), Green Our Planet (2020), SPCA of Northern Nevada (2019) and Crisis Support Services of Nevada (2018).

"We are here to uplift every Nevada nonprofit, from the heart of our rural communities to the vibrant Las Vegas Strip," says Kelsey Audas. "We understand the challenges nonprofits face in raising awareness, funds and connecting with their audience. Noble Deeds is our way of contributing to these vital efforts."

If a nonprofit organization is ready to take its digital marketing to the next level, Noble Studios invites them to apply for the Noble Deeds program. Visit noblestudios/company/noble-deeds from February 1, 2024 to February 15, 2024, to access and submit an application.

About Noble Studios

Noble Studios is an award-winning creative digital performance marketing agency that helps organizations in Travel and Tourism and B2B Tech (Fintech, Health Tech and Saas) develop better practices and achieve inspiring results. Since 2003, the agency has completed work for global brands such as Travel Nevada, Tahiti Tourism, Yosemite Mariposa County, Autodesk, Adobe, Google, the University of California and more. With offices in Reno, Las Vegas and Bristol, U.K., the agency offers brand strategy and services, web design and development, search engine optimization, creative services, content marketing services, paid media marketing and conversion rate optimization. Noble has been honored to be recognized as one of Ad Age's "Best Places to Work 2024" and by Inc. as a "Best in Business - Advertising." Noble Studios is an approved Google Partner and HubSpot Solutions Partner.

