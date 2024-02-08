US Warns Israel: Attacking Rafah Would Be Disaster

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Feb 8 (KUNA) - The United States warned the Israeli government on Thursday that launching an offensive on the Gaza Strip's southern city of Rafah, which hosts over a million of displaced Palestinians, would be a disaster.

"To conduct such an operation right now with no planning and little thought in an area where there is sheltering of a million people would be a disaster," the Principal Deputy Spokesperson for the State Department Vedant Patel said in a press briefing.

He noted that Rafah is also a region that is a key conduit for access of humanitarian aid.

"The Rafah border crossing is where foreign nationals, including American citizens and lawful permanent residents, are able to safely depart," he pointed.

"So this is not something that we'd support. And the secretary made that clear in his meetings with Israeli officials."

Patel, however, said that the US has yet to see any evidence of serious planning for such an operation. (end)

