Kuwait's Al-Khedr Wins Two Bronze Medals At Arab Women Sports Tourney

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Salem Al-Methan

ABU DHABI, Feb 8 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Aisha Al-Khedr obtained Thursday two bronze medals in the "disc and long jump" contests as part of the seventh edition of the Arab Women Sports Tournament in the UAE Emirate of Sharjah.

Speaking to KUNA in a statement, Al-Khedr expressed her great pride for this achievement that she dedicated to Kuwait.

Partaking in the championship creates an opportunity to gain experience through competing with the best Arab athletes.

She said that she is doing her best for to materialize her sports dreams and to progress on the regional and local levels.

Kuwait is partaking in the tournament, which kicked off in Sharjah on February 2 and will last until February 12.

Three Kuwaiti clubs - Salwa Al-Sabah, Al-Fatah and Shooting - are partaking in the tourney's games, including volleyball, basketball, athletics, karate, shooting and others.

The event brings together 550 female athletes from 15 Arab countries. (end)

