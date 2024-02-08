US Pres. To Receive Jordanian King On Mon.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Feb 8 (KUNA) - The White House announced Thursday that the US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will receive King Abdullah II and Queen Rania Al Abdullah of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan on Monday.

"This year, the United States and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan celebrate 75 years of diplomatic relations, and the two leaders will discuss how the United States and Jordan can continue to deepen our strong bilateral relationship," reads a White House statement.

It noted that President Biden and King Abdullah II will also discuss the ongoing situation in Gaza and efforts to produce an enduring end to the crisis.

"Towards that end, the two leaders will discuss US effort to support the Palestinian people including through enhanced humanitarian assistance into Gaza and a vision for a durable peace to include a two-state solution with Israel's security guaranteed," added the White House. (end)

amm









MENAFN08022024000071011013ID1107830705