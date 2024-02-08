UN Chief Voices Deep Concern Over Gaza's Worsen Situation, Calls For Ceasefire

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Feb 8 (KUNA) -- UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday expressed deep concerns over the situation in Gaza, reiterating his call for an immediate ceasefire and the unconditional release of all hostages.

Speaking at a press conference at UN Headquarters in New York, the UN chief underscored the need for "real, visible, concrete steps" towards a two-State solution based on UN resolutions, international law and previous agreements.

"Repeated bloody hostilities and decades of tensions and occupation have failed to provide a State for the Palestinians or security for Israelis," he said.

"In the Middle East and around the world, we need peace in every sense," he said. "Our world cannot afford to wait."

Guterres regretted that "the situation just keeps getting worse" and UN humanitarian operations continue to face denials of access, delays and dangers - including live fire.

"Let's be clear: Denial of humanitarian access means denial of humanitarian relief for civilians," he stressed.

The Secretary-General also expressed deep concerns over reports that the Israeli military intends to focus next on Rafah.

"Half of Gaza's population is now crammed into Rafah. They have nowhere to go. They have no homes - and they have no hope," he said, calling for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire, unconditional release of hostages and concrete steps towards a two-State solution in line with UN resolutions and international law. (end)

