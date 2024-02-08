Saudi Arabia Hosts Six-Party Arab Consultative Meeting On Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Feb 8 (KUNA) -- The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia hosted a six-party Arab consultative meeting on the Gaza Strip in Riyadh Thursday.

In addition to the Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, the meeting was attended by Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriate Affairs of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan Ayman Safadi, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Arab Republic of Egypt Sameh Shoukry, and the Secretary of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) Executive Committee and Minister of Civil Affairs Hussein AlSheikh.

In their meeting, the ministers emphasized the need to end the war on the Gaza Strip, reach an immediate and complete ceasefire, ensure the protection of civilians in accordance with international humanitarian law, and lift all restrictions that impede the entry of humanitarian aid into the enclave.

They expressed their support for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), urging all its supporters to play their role in supporting humanitarian missions for Palestinian refugees.

They also stressed the importance of taking irreversible steps to implement the two-state solution and recognize the state of Palestine on the borders of June 4, 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital, in accordance with relevant international resolutions.

They reiterated that Gaza Strip is an integral part of the occupied Palestinian territory, expressing their categorical rejection for all forced displacement operations. (end)

