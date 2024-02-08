Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Thursday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON - The State of Kuwait has commended the UN Security Council (UNSC) and all concerned bodies for their important and balanced role in researching for and identifying the bodies of prisoners and missing Kuwaitis and third-country nationals and returning the Kuwaiti property stolen during the Iraqi occupation in 1990.

KUWAIT - The Ministry of Interior will facilitate procedures at Kuwait International Airport, providing topnotch services possible for all travelers, said a senior government official.

KUWAIT - The State of Kuwait strongly condemned the wave of terrorist bombings which rattled Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan Province on Wednesday.

ABU DHABI - Kuwait's Aisha Al-Khedr obtained two bronze medals in the "disc and long jump" contests as part of the seventh edition of the Arab Women Sports Tournament in the UAE Emirate of Sharjah.

RIYADH - The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia hosted a six-party Arab consultative meeting on the Gaza Strip in Riyadh Thursday.

WASHINGTON - Israel's reported attempt to create a "buffer zone" with Gaza could constitute a war crime, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk warned.

WASHINGTON - The United States warned the Israeli government that launching an offensive on the Gaza Strip's southern city of Rafah, which hosts over a million of displaced Palestinians, would be a disaster. (end)

