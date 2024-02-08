Former Navy Commander Daya Sandagiri Joins SJB

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

Former Navy Commander Daya Sandagiri joined the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB).

He accepted party membership from SJB leader Sajith Premadasa.

The former Chief of Defence Staff was appointed as an advisor on maritime and naval policies of the SJB.

Recently former Army Commander Daya Ratnayake had joined the SJB. (Colombo Gazette)