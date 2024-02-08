Government Admits To Shortcomings In Online Safety Act

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

The Government admitted that there are some shortcomings in the controversial Online Safety Act.

Justice Minister Wijeydasa Rajapaksha told Parliament that the Government is prepared to have talks with Parliament to consider amendments to the Act.

He said that the decision to consider amendments to the Act was taken as there are several concerns being raised.

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa told Parliament that the Government has now, for the first time, admitted there are shortcomings in the Act.

He said urgent steps must be taken for party leaders to meet in Parliament and discuss amendments to the Act. (Colombo Gazette)