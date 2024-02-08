(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) By OAS General Secretariat

WASHINGTON, USA – The General Secretariat of the Organization of American States (OAS) and The Argentine Ahmadiyya Muslim Community affirm their shared commitment to upholding the fundamental human right of freedom of religion or belief and freedom of conscience for all individuals, without discrimination based on race, color, nationality, ethnicity, language, age, sex, economic status, disability, or creed. Any violation of these rights, whether committed against individuals or communities, constitutes a grave infringement on human rights and must be unequivocally condemned, with no tolerance for impunity.

Efforts to foster peace and understanding, particularly through addressing ignorance perpetuated by discriminatory policies, cultural practices, and societal biases, are crucial for safeguarding human dignity and the sanctity of life. It is imperative to intensify these efforts to enlighten societies, including national governments, urging them to enact or reform laws aimed at dismantling social tensions rooted in ethnocentrism, which hinder the socio-economic advancement and empowerment of all members of the international community.

The General Secretariat of the OAS is committed to promoting and safeguarding freedom of religion or belief, as outlined in its Declaration of February 27, 2023 . In this connection, we jointly urge national governments to implement protective measures ensuring the ability of persons to peacefully and safely practice their faith and observe religious traditions, either individually or collectively, in accordance with OAS Resolution AG/Res.2991 (LII-O/22). This resolution emphasizes the interconnectedness of all human rights and underscores the mutual reinforcement of freedom of conscience and religion or belief, including freedom of expression.

The General Secretariat of the OAS and The Argentine Ahmadiyya Muslim Community extend their appreciation for the support of religious and non-believer movements in embracing principles of diversity, inclusion, and equity. These principles are indispensable for fostering robust democracies where individuals can live free from fear or prejudice.

