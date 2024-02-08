CCR - Results For The 4Th Quarter Of 2023

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SÃO PAULO, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --
Equivalent vehicle traffic grew by 7.0% in the period. The number of passengers boarded in airports increased by 10.0% in the period. The number of passengers transported in the mobility business increased by 4.2% in the period. Adjusted EBITDA had a growth of 20.1% , with a margin of 55.3% (+4.5 p.p.) . Adjusted Net Income reached R$393.9 million , up by 184.6% in the comparison period. The Company's executive board proposed the distribution of R$536.2 million in dividends , which will be submitted for approval at the 2024 Annual Shareholders' Meeting. The Granting Authority recognized the economic and financial imbalance in favor of ViaQuatro and ViaMobilidade - Lines 5 and 17 , in a total amount of approximately R$682.6 million and R$297.9 million, respectively. ANAC recognized the economic and financial imbalance in favor of BH Airport , in a total amount of approximately R$28.1 million .
|
|
IFRS
|
IFRS
|
Financial Highlights (R$ MM)
|
4Q22
|
4Q23
|
Chg %
|
2022
|
2023
|
Chg %
|
Net Revenues1
|
3.281,0
|
4.477,8
|
36,5
%
|
17.563,2
|
14.984,5
|
-14,7
%
|
Adjusted Net Revenues2
|
3.146,6
|
3.469,5
|
10,3
%
|
12.174,8
|
13.214,1
|
8,5
%
|
EBITDA
|
824,6
|
2.097,7
|
154,4
%
|
11.766,0
|
7.647,4
|
-35,0
%
|
EBITDA Mg.
|
21,4
%
|
39,0
%
|
17,6 p.p.
|
61,3
%
|
42,0
%
|
-19,3 p.p.
|
Adjusted EBITDA2
|
1.597,2
|
1.917,5
|
20,1
%
|
6.863,7
|
7.770,8
|
13,2
%
|
Adjusted EBITDA Mg. 3
|
50,8
%
|
55,3
%
|
4,5 p.p.
|
56,4
%
|
58,8
%
|
2,4 p.p.
|
Net Income
|
(217,1)
|
553,8
|
n.m.
|
4.133,1
|
1.704,8
|
-58,8
%
|
Adjusted Net Income2
|
138,4
|
393,9
|
184,6
%
|
745,9
|
1.415,8
|
89,8
%
|
Net Debt / Adjusted EBITDA LTM (x)
|
3,0
|
3,0
|
|
3,0
|
3,0
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA4 / Interest and Monetary Variation (x)
|
1,9
|
2,4
|
|
2,1
|
2,2
|
|
1. Net revenue excludes construction revenue.
|
2. Adjustments are described in the "non-recurring effects" section.
|
3. The adjusted EBITDA margin was calculated by dividing adjusted EBITDA by adjusted net revenue.
|
4. Calculated by excluding non-recurring effects and non-cash expenses: depreciation and amortization, provision for maintenance, and accrual of prepaid concession expenses.
\ Videoconference
Conference call in Portuguese with simultaneous translation into English:
Friday, February 9, 2024
10:00 a.m. São Paulo / 08:00 a.m. New York
Videoconference link:
#/registration
The instructions to participate in these events are available on
CCR's website: .
\ IR Contacts
Flávia Godoy:
(+55 11) 3048-5900
Douglas Ribeiro: (+55 11) 3048-5900
Cauê Cunha:
(+55 11) 3048-5900
Caique Moraes:
(+55 11) 3048-5900
SOURCE CCR S.A.
MENAFN08022024003732001241ID1107830622
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.