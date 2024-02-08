(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

output management software market size is expected to grow by USD 14.74 billion from 2023 to 2028. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of

almost

4.22% during forecast period, according to Technavio.

Increased use of output management software solutions in healthcare industry is notably driving the output management software market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Output Management Software Market 2024-2028

However, factors such as growing concerns over data security may impede market growth. The market is segmented by End-user (BFSI, Healthcare, Manufacturing, and Education and others), Deployment (Cloud and On-premises), and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the output management software market incluidng Broadcom Inc., CSG Systems International Inc., DOCPATH DOCUMENT SOLUTIONS SL, HP Inc., ISIS Papyrus Europe AG, kuhn and weyh Software GmbH, Kyocera Corp., LBM Systems LLC, LEVI RAY AND SHOUP INC., Lexmark International Inc., Open Text Corp., Pitney Bowes Inc., Plus Technologies LLC, Ricoh Co. Ltd., Rochester Software Associates Inc., SEAL Systems AG, Stargel Office Solutions, Symtrax, UNICOM Global, and QUADIENT.

Output Management Software Market 2024-2028:

Company Analysis

DOCPATH DOCUMENT SOLUTIONS SL: The company offers an output dynamic solution that is designed to merge multiple files in one single process by sorting them in terms of number of pages and zip codes.

Output Management Software Market 2024-2028:

Segmentation

End-user

The

BFSI segment will be significant during the forecast period. Secure handling of documents, compliance with industry regulations, and adherence to data protection standards are ensured by output management software. Furthermore, by deploying output management software, BFSI can also attain a better green footprint through a reduction in paper consumption. Furthermore, factors including

increasing focus on document security, compliance requirements, ongoing digital transformation, the need for efficient document workflows, personalized customer communication, and cost reduction measures will further fuel the demand for output management software in the BFSI industry.

Geography



APAC

will contribute 36% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. North America also offers significant growth opportunities

to market players. The US is the major contributing country to this regional market growth. The banking sector in the US is highly diverse and

is a major contributor to the insurance sector as well. Additionally, most of the reinsurance sold worldwide was bought by US firms.

Output Management Software Market 2024-2028:

Key Highlights



Historic Market Size 2018-2022

CAGR of the market during 2024-2028

Detailed information on factors that will assist output management software market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the output management software market size and its contribution to the parent market

Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the output management software market

Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of output management software market companies

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market Segmentation by

Deployment

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers,

Challenges, &

Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

