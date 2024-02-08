Hometown Restoration Responds To Major Flooding In San Diego County

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

VISTA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In response to the unprecedented flooding that has impacted homeowners and business properties in the region, Hometown Restoration is stepping up to provide critical water damage restoration services. As a leading provider of restoration solutions, Hometown Restoration is committed to assisting those affected by the recent natural disaster, ensuring rapid and efficient recovery for both residential and commercial properties.The massive flooding, resulting from the recent atmospheric river, has left many properties submerged in water, causing significant damage. Understanding the urgency of the situation, Hometown Restoration has mobilized its team of certified professionals who are equipped with the latest technology and methods to address water damage effectively.Services Offered:24/7 Emergency Response: Hometown Restoration's emergency response team is available around the clock to address the immediate needs of affected properties, preventing further damage.Water Removal and Extraction : Utilizing advanced extraction equipment to remove standing water quickly from all affected areas.Drying and Dehumidification: State-of-the-art drying tools are employed to eliminate moisture, preventing mold and mildew growth.Cleaning and Sanitizing: Comprehensive cleaning services to ensure properties are safe, hygienic, and free of contaminants post-flooding.Restoration and Repair: Expert restoration services to repair and restore properties to their pre-damage condition.Commitment to the Community:“At Hometown Restoration, we understand the devastating impact that flooding can have on our community,” said Justin Sachs, CEO of Hometown Restoration.“Our team is fully committed to providing the support and expertise needed to help our neighbors recover from this disaster. We're here to ensure that homeowners and businesses receive prompt, effective assistance to restore their properties and return to normalcy as quickly as possible.”Contact Information:For immediate assistance, property owners are encouraged to contact Hometown Restoration's 24-hour emergency service line at 760-653-5400. More information on the services provided can be found on the company's website at .About Hometown Restoration:Hometown Restoration is a leading provider of disaster recovery and restoration services, specializing in water damage, fire damage, mold remediation, and emergency restoration services. With a focus on quality, integrity, and fast response, Hometown Restoration is dedicated to helping communities rebuild and recover from all types of disasters.For media inquiries, please contact:Justin SachsCEO...760-653-5400

