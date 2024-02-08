Remote Patient Monitoring And Telehealth Markets, 2028 - Telehealth's Vital Role In Healthcare Reinforced, United States And European Countries Lead

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The

The base year for the report is 2023, with forecasts provided for each year through 2028. The evaluation of the market considers disease prevalence trends, population trends, device innovations, federal and industry standards and regulations, global penetration, economic influences, and other macro and micro indicators. Both primary and secondary sources were consulted in developing market estimates.

Telehealth and remote patient monitoring have become integral to improving health conditions and preventing health complications. The transformations observed during the pandemic have bolstered telemedicine and, consequently, remote patient monitoring, instilling confidence in virtual patient assessment and access to advanced technological monitoring.

Globally, the patient monitoring and telehealth market continues to expand in both institutional and home segments of the health market, with the United States and many European countries leading the way. This report focuses on global patient monitoring and telehealth market numbers, with specific market coverage for countries such as the United States, Japan, China, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, France, Italy, Brazil, and Mexico. Additionally, regional coverage includes North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Sales figures are presented at the manufacturers' level in U.S. dollars, offering a close comparison to retail levels in many instances.

This 13th edition builds on its predecessor by providing comprehensive coverage in the consumer-grade segment and on-demand telehealth services. The consumer segment has emerged as a significant aspect of the industry in recent years, prompting professional-grade device manufacturers to adapt their product designs and marketing strategies to tap into this new growth opportunity. This shift has impacted various segments, including glucose monitors, heart rate monitors, fetal and pregnancy monitors, pulse oximeters, sleep apnea devices, weight monitoring devices, and other similar product offerings.

While previous editions extensively explored the impact of COVID-19 in 2020 and 2021, the current edition integrates COVID-19 sales into the total revenues for remote patient monitoring and telehealth market segments. This adjustment reflects changes in the way companies report COVID-19 revenues in 2022 and 2023.

The market specifically includes equipment and devices with wireless and remote technologies, patient data processing applications, and features. Basic and manual patient monitoring devices are excluded, as are obsolete glucose monitors incapable of forwarding data to a telehealth record and standard hospital patient monitoring equipment that does not transmit data to a central station.

Key components of the report include:



Advanced Monitors and Devices: These involve wireless and remote technologies that monitor and transmit data either within an institution via wireless or intranet or at a remote location using wireless transmissions. The covered devices can provide monitoring information beyond a patient room and can offer data for an Electronic Medical Record (EMR) system or are expected to add such features in the forecast period. Patient Data Processing Applications and Equipment: This category includes equipment and devices that use algorithms to evaluate monitoring measurements for a patient's specific condition(s). Typically, physicians can customize these, with reports sent to them. In the market for advanced/remote patient monitoring systems, the applications and equipment are either integrated into the patient monitoring system or added on to the measuring systems.

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 2: INTRODUCTION TO REMOTE MONITORING & TELEHEALTH MARKETS



THE IMPACT OF POPULATION, LIFE EXPECTANCY AND HEALTHCARE EFFICIENCY



Population Trends



Impact of Aging Populations



Increasing Life Expectancy and the Demand for Advanced Healthcare Delivery Options



Increase in Chronic Disease

Healthcare Efficiency

BARRIERS TO TELEHEALTH IMPLEMENTATION

Telehealth Security: Hacking Threats

TELEMEDICINE AIDS IN THE PHYSICIAN SHORTAGE

UNIQUE OPPORTUNITIES IN TELEHEALTH/TELEMEDICINE



Mental Health Assessment through Telemedicine



Telehealth in Schools e-Consults Gaining Ground

CHAPTER 3: ADVANCED MONITORING & TELEHEALTH PRODUCTS AND TECHNOLOGIES



NEW TECHNOLOGIES



Wireless Technologies



Wearable Medical Devices



Smartphones in Healthcare



Benefits of Healthcare Smartphones



Challenges in the Implementation of Smartphones in Healthcare Settings

Remote Monitoring

TELEHEALTH CLINICAL TRIALS

APPLICATIONS BY DISEASE STATE



Impact of Chronic Disease



Death: The Ultimate Consequence of Chronic Disease



Challenges in Detecting Sepsis



CLOUD-BASED MOBILE HEALTHCARE

Cloud Connectivity and Compatibility

TECHNOLOGY ACHIEVEMENTS



Implantable Medical Devices



Technology for Drug Adherence, Targeted Delivery, and Monitoring



Using Technology to Address Behavioral Health



Managing Obesity with Telemedicine



Mobile Medical Applications and Patient Monitoring



Smart Beds

Nanobots in Medicine

TELEHEALTH PRESENCE GROWING IN TRADITIONAL RETAIL OUTLETS



Walgreens Amazon

CHAPTER 4: TELEHEALTH REGULATION AND REIMBURSEMENT



United States: Interstate Licensure Medical Compact

Europe: Country Cross-Border Telemedicine

Reimbursement for Telehealth Services in United States Reimbursement for Telehealth in Europe

CHAPTER 5: MARKET SEGMENTS BY COMPONENT



EQUIPMENT AND DEVICES



Blood Pressure Monitor



Glucose Monitor



Prothrombin Time (PT) Monitor



Cardiac Rhythm/Event Monitor



EKG/ECG Monitoring



Fetal Heart Monitor



Neurological Event and Function Monitor



Anesthesia Monitor



Capnograph



Pulse Oximeters

Sleep Monitor

SERVICES



Networked Solutions



Cloud Services



Ascom Holding AG



ForaHealthyMe, Inc.



Spruce Health



VSee Lab



Remote Monitoring Centers



Direct to Consumer/On-Demand Telehealth



Telehealth/Telemonitoring Services by Application



ESRD and Home Dialysis Monitoring ESRD Home Management: Baxter International

CHAPTER 6: MARKETS BY WORLD REGION

CHAPTER 7: PATIENT MONITORING & TELEHEALTH MARKET LEADERS



Abbott

Amazon

AMD Global Telemedicine

American Well

Ascom Holding

Athena GTX

AViTA

Baxter

Biomedix

BioTelemetry

Biotronik

Boston Scientific

Cardiomedix

CAREpoint

Compumedics

Contec Medical Systems

Dexcom

Drager

eDevice

Eko Devices

ForaHealthyMe

GE Healthcare

GeaCom

General Devices

GlobalMed Group

Insulet

LifeScan

Masimo Corporation

Medtronic

Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics

Nihon Kohden

Notal Vision

OMRON

OSI Systems

Philips

Remote Medical International

Roche

Spruce Health

swyMed

Teladoc Health

Thinklabs

TytoCare

VSee Lab Walgreens

