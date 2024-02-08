Amped Fitness® Announces NASCAR Driver, Natalie Decker, As Partner

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Amped Fitness®, an industry-leading gym franchise, is thrilled to announce its sponsorship of NASCAR talent, Natalie Decker. Decker will be behind the wheel of the #36 "Amped Fitness" Chevy Camaro for DGM Racing at the United Rentals 300 on February 17, 2024, at the iconic Daytona International Speedway. In a strategic move that highlights its commitment to female empowerment, this partnership was unveiled on National Girls and Women in Sports Day.

Industry-Leading Amenities and Female Empowerment at the Forefront:

Natalie Decker

Amped Fitness®, while welcoming all demographics and fitness-levels into their world-class facilities, places an extra emphasis on women empowerment. Gyms can often feel like a male-dominated arena. Recognizing this issue, Amped has boldly paved the way to introduce a workout space that's exclusively for women, aiming to redefine the entire fitness experience. Travis Labazzo, CEO of Amped Fitness®, proudly states, "Our 'Babe Cave®' is more than just a workout area; it's a vibrant, supportive space where women can push their limits, free from intimidation."

Natalie Decker: Driving Change and Empowering Women:

Natalie Decker stands out as a prominent figure in the male-dominated NASCAR scene, making her the perfect partner for Amped Fitness®. Decker shares her enthusiasm, stating, "It's heartening to see Amped Fitness® spearhead such innovative and inclusive initiatives like the 'Women's Only Babe Cave®.' I am excited to be back in the car and to start building a strong relationship with DGM Racing. Their support is empowering me to break barriers and inspire women both on and off the track."

Expanding Presence in Florida and Beyond:

The unprecedented growth of the gym franchise continues with the grand opening of its new Amped Fitness® Daytona location. This new location wraps up a wave of grand openings for the brand and highlights their commitment to bringing inclusive fitness solutions to the masses. With continued corporate expansion and open franchise availability across the US, the gym's growth trajectory is exponential.

A Word from DGM Racing's Team Owner, Mario Gosselin:

Mario Gosselin, team owner at DGM Racing, expressed excitement about the new addition to their team, "We're really looking forward to working with Natalie. Her performance in Charlotte was impressive, and the opportunity to bring a third car to Daytona was perfect for kicking off this partnership. This weekend is about tuning into what Natalie needs from a racecar, and we believe she has the talent to excel at Daytona. We're committed to providing her with a car that can showcase her capabilities and are anticipating a great year ahead."

About Amped Fitness®:

Founded in 2016, Amped Fitness® is a HVLP-inspired fitness brand that is redefining the fitness industry with a commitment to excellence, affordability, and inclusivity. The brand has current franchise availability in industry hotspots across the United States.

For more information on Amped Fitness® and franchise opportunities, visit ampedfitness/franchise-opportunity or connect locally on Instagram (@ampedfitnessdaytona).

About DGM Racing:

Established in 1990, DGM Racing is a family-owned racing enterprise, fueled by passion and dedication. With over 200 Top-20 finishes, they continue to make their mark in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

Connect with DGM Racing and stay updated via their official website , and social media platforms: Facebook (DGM Racing), Twitter (@dgm_racing_), Instagram (@dgm_racing_), or TikTok (@DGMRacingFL).

Media Contacts:

Amped Fitness: [email protected]

Finesse Unique, Corp: [email protected]

SOURCE Amped Fitness