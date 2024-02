BrightFarms

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriage and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The affected cheese product is contained in a fully enclosed and sealed plastic "masterpack" placed inside the kit and contains a best-by-date through 3/27/24. The product comes in a clear, plastic container. Information about the "best by" date, UPC can be found at the bottom of the package. Pictures to assist customers in identifying the recalled products are found at the end of this announcement.

Consumers who have purchased the affected products should dispose of the "masterpack" containing the Cotija cheese or discard the full salad kit and present a photo of the product, receipt, or reference their loyalty card history at their place of purchase for a full refund. Retailers have been instructed to remove all recalled products from store shelves.

The recalled products were distributed to retailers in the following states: Delaware, Maryland, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Vermont, Virginia, and Washington D.C.