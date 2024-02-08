“DEMISE,” A FILM WRITTEN AND DIRECTED BY YARA ESTRADA LOWE UNVEILS EXCLUSIVE FILM TRAILER

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DEMISE will release exclusively on VOD on February 27, 2024.

Highly Anticipated Erotic Thriller to be Released exclusively on VOD on February 27, 2024

HOLLYWOOD, CA, USA, February 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The film trailer for the 2024 release of“DEMISE ,” which marks the feature debut of Latina filmmaker Yara Estrada Lowe has officially been released to movie goers. This highly anticipated erotic thriller promises to captivate audiences worldwide with its thrilling storyline, stunning visuals, and excellent performances. Gravitas Ventures, an Anthem Sports & Entertainment Company, will offer the film exclusively on VOD in North America beginning February 27, 2024.

The exclusive film trailer, ( ), provides a tantalizing glimpse into the suspenseful world created by visionary writer-director Yara Estrada Lowe. From the first frame to the last, audiences will be drawn into the twists and turns that unfold in“DEMISE.”

“We are extremely excited to unveil the exclusive film trailer for“DEMISE.” It has been a labor of love for everyone involved. I hope audiences are hooked by the story and its characters that were exceptionally performed by our cast. We can't wait for fans around the world to experience this fun sexy thriller,” said director Yara Estrada Lowe.

“DEMISE,” stars, Carlo Mendez, Liz Fenning, Crystal Hernandez, and co-stars Morris Jude Martinez, Richard Rivera, Lucy Serrano, Caitlin Rose Williams and Lamar Alexander.“DEMISE,” is executive produced by Steven Lowe, Jon Eichelberger, Jeff Olan, and Erman Baradi. It was produced by Yara Estrada Lowe, Annabelle Munro and Mycole Metcalf. Justin Aguirre is the Director of Photography and the film was edited by Lawrence Jordan, ACE.

Set in present day, Latino landscaper, Caleb Castillo, leads a double life. He is entangled in a steamy affair with rising fashion star, Fiona Hernandez, while simultaneously devoted to his beautiful wife, Celine. Celine wants a child with Caleb more than anything in the world. As Fiona's patience wears thin with Caleb's promises to leave his wife, Celine discovers Caleb's infidelity; they break up. Caleb and Fiona begin to forge a new life together, but Celine becomes obsessed with reclaiming what she believes is rightfully hers, including Caleb's newborn son, Brody. It appears that she may just succeed. But just when Celine thinks she has achieved her devious goals, the film takes yet another twist and turn on this roller coaster ride of a modern-day noir, set in LA.

