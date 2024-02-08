'What's Bugging Me' Podcast Explores Government Censorship

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Government censorship on social media platforms is out of control and getting worse, host Dennis Kneale says on the latest episode of the podcast "What's Bugging Me."

He cites two stunning revelations this week from Rep. Jim Jordan, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee and chairman of its subcommittee investigating the weaponization of the government.

Jordan, in a series of posts on the X platform which he titled the "Amazon Files," revealed internal emails showing that the Biden White House, starting in early 2021, pressured Amazon to stop selling or stop promoting some books.

Specifically, books that questioned Covid-19 vaccines, and books that questioned the outcome of the 2020 elections.

"And even though Amazon is one of the most powerful companies in the world, it basically bowed to this pressure. it applied a 'do not promote' on titles the White House picked out, on the same day Amazon execs met with White House brass," Kneale reports.

In the second revelation, Rep. Jordan released a new House report detailing how the National Science Foundation has spent upwards of $40 million funding the development of new AI tools that would let government ramp up censorship and propaganda at a massive scale. Until now, censorship has been a more labor-intensive, human pursuit.

The report is titled, "The Weaponization of the National Science Foundation: How NSF is Funding the Development of Automated Tools to Censor Online Speech 'At Scale' and Trying to Cover Up Its Actions." A copy of it is here: gov/files/evo-media-document/NSF-Staff-Report_Appendix

