Update On #MMTLP Stock Controversy On What's Bugging Me Podcast

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

"What's Bugging Me" interviews anchor Kristen Shaughnessy

What's Bugging Me on the Ricochet Network, new episode up every Thursday.

Podcast host Dennis Kneale interviews ex-NY1 anchor Kristen Shaughnessy of the #MMTLPARMY

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- On the latest episode of the fast-growing podcast "What's Bugging Me" on the @Ricochet platform and elsewhere, host Dennis Kneale updates listeners on the #MMTLP stock controversy and interviews a beloved ex-anchor for NY1.

Kristen Shaughnessy, who was an anchor for the NY1 news channel in New York for 26 years, joins the pod to talk about her work as part of the #MMTLPARMY, the investor group that is fighting back furiously online and demanding an explanation from regulators.

Kneale also tells listeners that Rep. Ralph Norman, who appeared on the podcast last week, just called out the SEC for its belated response to a letter signed by 74 congressmen. The letter demanded answers for why regulators suddenly halted all trading in MMTLP stock in December 2022. This wiped out the investments of 65,000 investors.

Last week on "What's Bugging Me," Rep. Norman called it "incomprehensible" that the Securities and Exchange Commission had failed to respond to his letter by the deadline he requested. He also criticized the response from the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, the in-house agency overseeing brokers.

That episode can be watched here .

On Tuesday, Rep. Norman posted a new protest on the X platform: "Just received this empty response from the SEC regarding #MMTLP. 6 days late and worthless. COMPLETELY UNACCEPTABLE!!!" The tweet is here:

The SEC's chairman, Gary Gensler, had responded to the congressmen thusly: "Respectfully, requests for information sought by FINRA, and for analyses performed by FINRA, are best answered by FINRA."

The next step, Kneale reports, will be for Rep. Norman to ask House leaders to issue formal subpoenas for the trading records being sought by the MMTLP investors. They want to know whether hedge funds were short-selling more shares than really existed in the company.

The new episode of "What's Bugging Me" is available here on @Ricochet:

And here on @ApplePodcasts:

# # #

S. Ladouceur

Dennis Kneale Media

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

Other