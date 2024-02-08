UP Woman Slits Infant Daughter's Neck During 'Occult' Ritual

(MENAFN- IANS) Basti (Uttar Pradesh), Feb 9 (IANS) In a disturbing incident fuelled by superstition, a woman in Uttar Pradesh's Basti district on Thursday allegedly slit her infant daughter's neck with a sharp object as part of an 'occult' ritual, the police said.

According to the police, the accused mother, Geeta, 33, allegedly attacked her two-month-old daughter with a sharp object, causing grievous injuries to the child.

The woman's husband has claimed that she is mentally unstable.

He said the injured child was rushed to a hospital by her family members where her condition is said to be stable.

"The family members have informed that the woman is mentally unstable and believes in occult practices," said a police official.

He said the incident is under investigation and further actions will be taken according to the family's complaint.

"The matter is being investigated and further action will be taken as per complaint filed by them," the police officer said.

Cases of superstitious "occult practices" are often reported from various parts of the country with children often bearing the brunt of those evil "rituals".

