Kevin Trudeau Announces Return Of Popular Radio Show

Following a period of inactivity, Kevin Trudeau's popular radio program, The Kevin Trudeau Show , which is part of

The Kevin Trudeau Fan Club has announced its triumphant return to the airwaves. Fans of the show have eagerly anticipated its relaunch, which is set to commence in February 2024.

This time, the show will take shape as a podcast, beginning with a live episode scheduled for February 21st, 2024 at 1 PM CST on YouTube. Show clips will later be made available via Rumble and most leading social media platforms.

Prior to its hiatus, the show had garnered considerable success, earning syndication across countless radio stations worldwide and reaching over 100 million listeners. The new show will see Kevin Trudeau continuing to channel his years of experience as a #1 New York Times bestselling author, philanthropist, entrepreneur, and mass communications expert – as well as a consumer, natural health, and free speech advocate.

In reassuming hosting duties, Trudeau promises an inspiring and intellectually enriching experience, covering a variety of topics pertaining to society, leadership, and physical and mental well-being.

"[The show] is going to be uplifting and funny, and you're going to have a great time watching it," Trudeau said. "I'm going to be sharing with you information that they don't want you to know about – and information that can help you in every area of your life."

