Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management And Net Flows For January 2024


2/8/2024 5:46:04 PM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS ) today reported preliminary assets under management of $79.3 billion as of January 31, 2024, a decrease of $3.8 billion from assets under management at December 31, 2023. The decrease was due to market depreciation of $2.2 billion, net outflows of $1.5 billion, and distributions of $157 million.

Assets Under Management

(unaudited)

($ in millions)

AUM

Net

Market


AUM

By investment vehicle:

12/31/2023

Flows

Depreciation

Distributions

1/31/2024

Institutional Accounts:





Advisory

$20,264

($1,744)

($552)

-

$17,968


Japan Subadvisory

9,026

(64)

(352)

(62)

8,548


Subadvisory excluding Japan

5,738

(19)

(223)

-

5,496

Total Institutional Accounts

35,028

(1,827)

(1,127)

(62)

32,012

Open-end Funds

37,032

356

(909)

(44)

36,435

Closed-end Funds

11,076

1

(157)

(51)

10,869

Total AUM

$83,136

($1,470)

($2,193)

($157)

$79,316







About Cohen & Steers. Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Singapore.

