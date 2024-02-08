EZ Texting Appoints Frank Colich As New Chief Financial Officer

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) EZ Texting, the leading all-in-one text marketing platform, is pleased to announce the appointment of Frank Colich as its Chief Financial Officer.



SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EZ Texting-the leading text communications service-welcomes Frank Colich as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) to the executive leadership team.



Colich brings 17 years of experience to his role as EZ Texting prepares for an exciting year ahead. "Colich's extensive financial expertise and strategic experience are invaluable for EZ Texting's aggressive goals for 2024 and beyond," said EZ Texting CEO Vijesh Mehta. "The industry is changing rapidly and I'm excited to have Colich help lead the next phase of growth."

Prior to joining EZ Texting, Frank Colich served as the Chief Financial Officer at Karbon, Rescale, Skytap, and 3TIER where he led each company through periods of high growth. He holds an MBA from Seattle University and a B.S. from SUNY New Paltz.

"Text is how we communicate in 2024. Whether it's with our friends and families or our favorite brands. I have family members that own their own businesses, so it means the world to me that we make it effortless for entrepreneurs to grow their businesses and realize their dreams," said Mr Colich. "I am excited to join the leading platform in the text marketing industry and have been impressed with the teams unrelenting innovation with new technologies to create the best customer experience possible."

About EZ Texting

EZ Texting

has served over 210K+ customers and is a recognized SMS solutions leader for small and medium-sized business users, setting the standard for professional texting.

Our messaging solutions allow businesses to easily and effectively reach and engage their mobile audiences. EZ Texting is also continuously recognized as a Best Place to Work - including 2022 wins in Los Angeles - with employees located across the globe.

