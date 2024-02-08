(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The wearable medical devices market is estimated to grow by USD 15.54 billion from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of

17.82% .

The wearable medical devices market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer wearable medical devices market are 3L Labs Co. Ltd., Abbott Laboratories, Alphabet Inc., Apple Inc., Biotricity Inc., Boston Scientific Corp., Daifuku Co. Ltd., Dexcom Inc., Garmin Ltd., General Electric Co., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Johari Digital India Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medtronic Plc, OMRON Corp., Oura Health Oy, Polar Electro Oy, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., The Sotera Wireless Inc., and ten3T Healthcare.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Wearable Medical Devices Market 2023-2027

Company Offering:



Abbott Laboratories -

The company offers wearable medical devices such as wearable FreeStyle Libre devices.

Alphabet Inc. -

The company offers wearable medical devices such as the Fitbit series under its subsidiary called Google LLC.

Apple Inc. -

The company offers wearable medical devices such as the Apple Watch series to measure blood oxygen levels. For details on companies and their offerings –

By Geography, the market is classified as North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW). North America will have the largest share of the market.

The region is estimated to contribute 37% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

The rising incidence of diseases, a high prevalence of hearing impairment, an increase in the number of technological devices used for wearables, increasing GDP, increased healthcare spending, new product launches and significant market presence of large companies are some of the major factors driving the growth in the region.

Impactful driver-

Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases globally

Key Trend - Emergence of innovative wearable medical devices Major Challenges

-

High cost of wearable medical devices





Market Segmentation

The diagnostic and monitoring devices segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

These devices enable the detection and monitoring of changes in body signatures throughout various areas and organs, thus making them a major advantage. Furthermore,

factors such as the increasing health consciousness among end-users, the launch of low-cost wearable vital signs and activity monitoring devices, and technological advancements are also positively impacting the growth of this segment.

