Modern Football Technology Announces Cris Carter And Andy Beal As Board Advisors

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Modern Football Technology , an innovative Analytical AI and sports technology startup, announced today that Hall of Fame football player, Cris Carter, and the Founder of MaxPreps, Andy Beal joined the Company to support its continued growth and execution. Carter and

Beal join a team of industry veterans leading the company to the next stage of growth.

Industry Icons Join Modern Football Technology

Cris Carter (left); Andy Beal (right)

Carter, who played in the National Football League for the Philadelphia Eagles, the Minnesota Vikings, and the Miami Dolphins, is widely regarded as one of the greatest wide receivers of all time. He has also spent more than 15 years as a football analyst for HBO, Yahoo,

ESPN, and Fox Sports. "As someone who has spent decades on the field and analyzing the game, I've seen firsthand the power of technology in revolutionizing football. Modern Football Technology's platform is a game-changer for coaches and teams alike, offering real-time insights that were once unimaginable. By integrating advanced analytics into the coaching process, we're not just changing how we prepare; we're elevating the game itself. I'm excited to support a company that is at the forefront of this evolution, empowering coaches and players to achieve their best.," said Carter.

Andy Beal, founder of MaxPreps, created the largest sports media brand devoted to the coverage of high school sports in the United States.

He created the brand, raised venture capital, executed the business plan, and provided a successful exit for investors when he sold MaxPreps to CBS Sports in 2007. Andy continued to operate

MaxPreps for CBS until he retired in 2020. "I see strong parallels with Modern Football and

MaxPreps. Both companies modernize onerous, time-consuming, but necessary coaching tasks. Modern Football's platform saves coaches valuable time doing mundane data entry and provides winning analytical insights that help coaches improve their teams' on-field performance in real-time. Coaches who see Modern Football's product instantly see its value!" added Beal.

The addition of Carter and Beal will bring invaluable knowledge and business experience to Modern Football Technology, and marks a significant vote of confidence in the Company's potential. "It's always sweeter to achieve success as a team, and we are honored to have the support of

Cris Carter and Andy Beal as we work towards our growth goals," said Christian Masegian, CEO and co-founder of Modern Football Technology.

About Modern Football Technology : Modern Football Technology is a new Analytical AI and sports technology company that has revolutionized how football coaches approach practice scripting, game planning, and the art of playcalling. The platform provides real-time, in-game tendencies and serves as a way to make post-game data entry and self-scout much more efficient than any other product by eliminating manual data entry into

Hudl, DV Sport, and Catapult XOS.

