FORTIUS CAPITAL PREPARES TO WELCOME HOMEOWNERS AT ITS NEWEST RESIDENTIAL DEVELOPMENT IN GARFIELD COUNTY

VAIL, Colo., Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortius Capital , a real estate private equity and development company, is pleased to announce that construction on its latest residential project, Pioneer Mesa Estates , will be finalized upon the completion of paving this spring. The community is located within Rifle, Colorado, and offers an opportunity for future residents to build and design a range of improvements, from a single family home, barndominium, or shop, to a large garage or additional dwelling unit ("ADU").

Eight of 17 lots are now under contract. Inaugural homesites will begin closing this spring. Vertical construction of new homes will follow associated closings. For current homesite availability, please contact Bill Holm ([email protected] ), or check availability online now .

"Pioneer Mesa Estates offers future residents an opportunity to truly design the lifestyle they want their families to live and enjoy," said Bill Holm, Fortius Realty's Broker Associate. "In the center of world-class recreation with enough room to design and construct various improvements, this community provides an affordable option to build a custom 'home on the range' in the heart of Garfield County," he went on to say.

Future residents enjoy the idea of bringing creative projects to life with ample space to store a fleet of equipment, or construct various improvements to house friends and extended family. For those aiming to start small, an option to initially build an ADU until beginning construction on the main residence is plausible.

"This asset required thoughtful re-imagining, as the project originally broke ground with another developer pushing a product that was not well received by the Rifle community. Our team is delivering an asset that better suits Rifle's rural setting and mountain charm. We're proud to breathe economic life into the area, transforming a previously stalled subdivision into a vibrant landscape for homeownership," said Mike Pearson, Fortius Capital's Founder & President.

Fortius invites interested individuals or homebuilders to reserve a homesite while sites are still available by contacting Bill Holm, or visiting the community website at pioneermesaestates .

About Fortius Capital

Fortius Capital is a real estate private equity and development company with a focus on outdoor hospitality and entry-level housing within mountain and resort markets across the western United States. The company has delivered entry-level housing products to more than 1,000 Eagle County residents, while offering attractive, risk-adjusted returns for investment partners across a range of deal types since 2006.

