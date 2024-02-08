FORTIUS CAPITAL LAUNCHES NEW SELLER INITIATIVE TO ACQUIRE STRATEGIC OUTDOOR HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES ACROSS THE WESTERN US

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) – Owners of outdoor hospitality, RV park, multi-family/entry-level housing assets, or raw land zoned for RV parks, accessible housing, or vacation rentals in mountain and resort markets may be eligible for the program –

VAIL, Colo., Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortius Capital , a real estate private equity and development company, launches new property acquisition initiative in mountain and resort markets, including Colorado, Utah, Idaho, and Oregon. The firm is actively acquiring entry-level housing and outdoor hospitality assets that meet the following criterion: 50+ site RV parks, 40+ site manufactured housing communities, 10+ unit multi-family opportunities, or entitled land zoned for selective assets in mountain and resort markets. Transaction sizes typically range between $2,000,000 to $25,000,000.

Fortius Capital invites property owners to engage in discussions about potential asset sales. Qualifying sellers may contact Fortius' team ([email protected] ) to inquire about a mutually-beneficial transaction, or submit a property for review online.

"We understand that in today's market environment, sellers may be struggling to maximize the value of their original property investment, and our firm is well equipped to help. Our team endeavors to forge partnerships that resonate with the diverse financial narratives of our clients, whether amplifying investment returns, securing retirement, optimizing cash flow, or navigating tax intricacies," said Mike Pearson,

Fortius Capital's Founder & President.

Fortius Capital has a long and notable history of developing accessible housing products across Colorado's western slope. As Eagle County residents, local investors, and outdoor enthusiasts, the firm is closely connected with the real estate solutions needed most in mountain and resort communities, like the Vail Valley. Recent projects include River Dance, the Vail Valley's newest outdoor hospitality destination, Two Rivers Village, a 130-acre lakefront single family bedroom community, Aspen Ridge, a 110-unit single family subdivision within Buckhorn Valley, and Rocky Mountain Commerce Park, a 28-acre light industrial subdivision adjacent to the Eagle County Regional Airport in Gypsum, Colorado.

"Our approach harmonizes the aspirations of sellers with the broader goals of mountain communities," said Rick Cherry,

Fortius Capital's VP of Marketing. "We're in the business ensuring every asset is a mosaic of mutual success and desirability for sellers, municipalities, investors, and future end users," he went on to say.

Notably, Fortius has demonstrated an organization-wide proficiency in creating hybrid RV/extended stay facilities with the active management of the River Dance development. River Dance's formal expansion will begin this spring, significantly enhancing lodging availability in the Vail Valley.

For general media & seller inquiries, please contact: [email protected]

About Fortius Capital

Fortius Capital is a real estate private equity and development company with a focus on outdoor hospitality and entry-level housing within mountain and resort markets across the western United States. The company has delivered entry-level housing products to more than 1,000 Eagle County residents, while offering attractive, risk-adjusted returns for investment partners across a range of deal types since 2006.

