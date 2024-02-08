               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
CTS Corporation Declares A Dividend


2/8/2024 5:30:57 PM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LISLE, Ill., Feb. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of CTS Corporation (NYSE: CTS) has declared a cash dividend of $0.04 per share on outstanding shares of common stock, without par value, to be paid on April 26, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 28, 2024.

About CTS

CTS (NYSE: CTS) is a leading designer and manufacturer of products that Sense, Connect, and Move. The company manufactures sensors, actuators, and electronic components in North America, Europe, and Asia, and provides engineered products to customers in the aerospace/defense, industrial, medical, and transportation markets. For more information, visit .

Contact

Ashish Agrawal
Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
CTS Corporation
4925 Indiana Avenue
Lisle, IL 60532 USA
+1 (630) 577-8800
...


