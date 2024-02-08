Nine Mile Metals Private Placement Financing

The Private Placement will consist of the sale of up to 8,333,333 units (each a“ Unit ”) at a price of $0.06 per Unit. Each Unit will be comprised of one common share (a“ Common Share ”) and one Common Share purchase warrant (a“ Warrant "), with each Warrant entitling the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share in the capital of the Company at a price of $0.10 per Common Share for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance.

The Warrants will include an acceleration clause to the effect that if at any time after the statutory four month and a day hold period from the closing date, the daily volume weighted average closing price of the common shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange is at least $0.30 per share for a period of 10 consecutive trading days the Company may, within five days of the triggering event, accelerate the expiry date of the warrants by giving notice thereof to the holders of the warrants, by way of news release, and in such case the warrants will expire on the first day that is 30 calendar days after the date on which such notice is given by the issuer announcing the triggering event.

In consideration for their services in introducing subscribers to the Company under the Private Placement, finders may receive commission of 8% cash and 8% common share purchase warrants, exercisable to purchase one common share at a price of $0.10 for a period of 24 months.

The Company intends to use the proceeds for operating expenses, including legal and audit fees and general working capital.

All securities issued in the private placement will be subject to a four month and a day hold period.

About Nine Mile Metals Ltd.:

Nine Mile Metals Ltd. is a Canadian public mineral exploration company focused on Critical Minerals Exploration (CME) VMS (Cu, Pb, Zn, Ag and Au) exploration in the world-famous Bathurst Mining Camp, New Brunswick, Canada. The Company's primary business objective is to explore its four VMS Projects: Nine Mile Brook VMS; California Lake VMS; Canoe Landing Lake (East–West) VMS and our new Wedge VMS Projects . The Company is focused on Critical Minerals Exploration (CME), positioning for the boom in EV and green technologies requiring Copper, Silver, Lead and Zinc with a hedge with Gold.

