Sing In Chinese App Now Live On The App Store And Google Play

The Kickstarter-funded app is now available for users after 179 backers committed almost $28,000 to help bring it to life

TORRANCE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, February 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Sing in Chinese App is now live on the App Store and Google Play. With both iOS and Android versions, parents can now offer their children a gamified and fun way of learning Mandarin through songs. This milestone comes on the heels of a highly successful Kickstarter campaign, which surpassed the original funding goal within 36 hours. Ultimately, 179 backers contributed a total of nearly $28,000 to bring the app to life. The app also got a rare direct pledge from Kickstarter's own Creative Capital Funds.

With this app, Sing in Chinese introduces a one-of-its-kind approach to teaching Mandarin to children aged 3 to 10. Rooted in audiation, the app allows kids to internalize the Mandarin language through tone-accurate songs, with lyrics that incorporate daily conversational phrases. This auditory learning method creates an enjoyable musical journey for children, with songs designed to be stored in their long-term memory.

Lynn Tien, the founder of Sing in Chinese, initiated this EdTech language learning program over a decade ago. Inspired by her quest for a modern and engaging Mandarin learning solution for her own toddlers, Tien recognized the need for a fresh and immersive approach to language education .

Key Features of the Sing in Chinese App:

-- Over 100 tone-accurate songs meticulously designed using a patent-pending method to teach everyday spoken phrases in Mandarin.

-- The app combines language with music, helping children develop a deep understanding of Mandarin, master pronunciation, and most importantly, have fun while learning.

-- An evolution in EdTech, the app transforms effective lessons tested in instructor-led classrooms into a dynamic learning application.

-- Mini-games within the app to reinforce the lessons.

Sing in Chinese is dedicated to shaping the future of language education by making Mandarin accessible to every child, bridging cultures, and offering a pathway to a world of opportunities.

The Sing in Chinese App can be downloaded on Google Play at , and on the App Store at .

About Sing in Chinese

Sing in Chinese is a woman-owned small business founded by Lynn Tien over a decade ago. The EdTech language learning program seeks to revolutionize Mandarin language education for children through innovative approaches rooted in audiation, music, and technology.

About Creative Capital

Creative Capital is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to fund artists in the creation of groundbreaking new work, to amplify the impact of their work, and to foster sustainable artistic careers. Founded in 1999, Creative Capital pioneered a transformative grant-making model that marries direct funding to individual artists with infrastructure and scaffolding support. Our awardees have received prestigious honors and other accolades, including: 127 Guggenheim Fellowships, 19 MacArthur“Genius” Fellowships, 3 Academy Awards and 13 nominations, and 1 Booker Prize

