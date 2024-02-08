Eltropy Doubles Down On Fintech Integrations And Generative AI Innovation In 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Eltropy's Unified Digital Platform

Digital conversations platform leader surpasses 40 partnerships w/ fintech leaders to elevate AI-powered member engagement for credit unions & community banks

- Jason Smith, VP of Strategic Partnerships, EltropyMILPITAS, CALIF., USA, February 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Eltropy, the leading AI-powered conversations platform for credit unions and community banks (CFIs), announced that it now has a record-breaking 40+ strategic partnerships and integrations with technology leaders.Eltropy's integration partners span core systems, loan origination systems (LOS), online banking providers (OLB), account opening, collection, e-signature, payment processing, contact center, chatbots, marketing/reputation management, customer relationship management (CRM), and short message service (SMS) gateway providers.Among the partners that have recently joined hands with Eltropy are: Alkami, AKUVO, Fiserv Portico, Jack Henry Banno, MeridianLink, Origence, Q2, and SWBC. These collaborations and many others have empowered Eltropy to deliver cutting-edge technology tailored to the unique needs of community financial institutions (CFIs)."Having the ability to access and enable free flow of data between systems is the most powerful lever in creating the ultimate member or customer experience,” said Ashish Garg, Co-founder and CEO of Eltropy.“All too often, however, credit unions and community banks are dealing with numerous systems that don't communicate with each other. With Eltropy's range of partner integrations and our unified conversations platform, CFIs are able to create a truly connected ecosystem and run smarter, safer, and more efficient operations. Each collaboration brings us closer to our goal of bringing the best product and services to the widest audience possible within the community financial institution industry.”Jason Smith, VP of Strategic Partnerships at Eltropy, added, "Our strategic partnerships have paved the way for Eltropy to offer the most comprehensive suite of tools and integrations in the industry. While we've been very selective, we have built a strong ecosystem of industry-leading and diverse partners to support our growing customer base-and we're just getting started. As more integration partners connect to our platform, it ultimately creates a competitive advantage for new and existing customers. Partners are excited about the breadth of our ecosystem as well because it broadens their reach and allows them to unlock new business opportunities.”Eltropy Continues to Invest in Ecosystem Strategy and Generative AIEltropy's dedication to innovation and increased collaboration is reflected in its plans for 2024, with a significant 36% increase in investments in Generative AI and product research and development (R&D). This investment reaffirms Eltropy's mission to provide CFIs-in many cases arm-in-arm with integration partners-with advanced AI solutions that enable personalized member interactions, streamline operations, and deliver measurable ROI.“With Eltropy's platform solution, financial institutions can improve the conversations and engagement with their account holders across all channels, seamlessly-something increasingly critical in today's point-solution, competitive environment,” said Chad Hoar, Channel Partnership Manager at Alkami Technology .Over 600 community financial institutions now leverage Eltropy's digital conversations platform. The company's unwavering dedication to helping community banks and credit unions thrive in the digital age has garnered recognition and trust from community financial institutions large and small.As Eltropy continues to strengthen its presence in the financial sector, it remains committed to driving innovation, simplifying member engagement, and supporting the digital transformation of community financial institutions.For more information about Eltropy's partnerships and integrations visit eltropy/integrations .About EltropyEltropy is the industry's first AI-driven digital conversations platform for community financial institutions (CFIs). Its AI-driven communications tools empower CFIs to communicate, automate, improve operations and engagement, and increase productivity across the institution – all while maintaining the highest standards of security and compliance. Using Eltropy's platform, CFIs can connect with their consumers anytime, anywhere via Text, Video, Secure Chat, co-browsing, screen sharing, and chatbot technology - all integrated into a single platform. For more information, please visit eltropy.

