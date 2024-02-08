WEIS MARKETS ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SUNBURY, Pa., Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE: WMK ) Board of Directors today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.34 per share to shareholders of record as of February 19, 2024 payable on March 4, 2024.
About Weis Markets
Founded in 1912, Weis Markets, Inc. is a Mid-Atlantic food retailer operating 197 stores in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, New York, Virginia and West Virginia. For more information, please visit: WeisMarkets or Facebook/WeisMarkets .
