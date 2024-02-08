Former JAXA Astronaut Dr. Soichi Noguchi Joins Voyager Space Advisory Board

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DENVER, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Voyager Space

(Voyager), a global leader in space exploration, today announced Dr. Soichi Noguchi has been appointed to the company's advisory board. Dr. Noguchi is an aeronautical engineer, former Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) astronaut, and the first astronaut in the world to accomplish three different methods of Earth entry from space. His addition to the Voyager advisory board is another essential step in broadening the company's space exploration efforts and building a better future for humanity.



Noguchi is a revered leader in the aerospace and engineering fields. In addition to being a crew member and flight engineer on several International Space Station (ISS) missions, Dr. Noguchi participated in the Space Shuttle Discovery mission STS-114, conducted three extravehicular activities (EVAs) to demonstrate in-flight repair techniques on the Shuttle's Thermal Protection System tiles in orbit, and flew as the first Japanese "left-seater" on the Soyuz spacecraft in 2009. He was the first astronaut to perform EVAs on the ISS and most recently became the first non-American to go to space aboard SpaceX's Crew Dragon spacecraft in 2020.

Noguchi's firsthand experience in space and extensive background in aeronautical engineering are just two of the many reasons why he is an exceptional fit for our advisory board," said Dylan Taylor, CEO and Chairman, Voyager Space. "Dr. Noguchi joins our team at a pivotal time, and we are glad to have him on board."

Noguchi took on several new positions including President of Mirai Space Co., Ltd., Executive Chief Fellow of the Institute for International Socio-Economic Studies, Executive Adviser of IHI Corporation, Sustainability Advisory committee of Mitsubishi Corporation, and Project Professor at both the University of Tokyo and Ritsumeikan University. He holds a bachelor's and master's degree in aeronautical engineering and a doctorate in advanced engineering from the University of Tokyo.



Noguchi. "Voyager is focused on being a globally-oriented company, and I am honored to help guide this team in their continued success."

Noguchi has received several awards and accolades over the course of his career including two NASA Spaceflight medals, two NASA Distinguished Public Service Medals, the Medal of Friendship from the Russian Federation, and the JAXA Outstanding Service Award among several others.



About Voyager Space

Voyager Space is dedicated to building a better future for humanity in space and on Earth. With over 35 years of spaceflight heritage and over 2,000 successful missions, Voyager is powering the commercial space revolution. Voyager delivers exploration, technology, and defense solutions to a global customer base that includes civil and national security agencies, commercial companies, academic and research institutions, and more.

